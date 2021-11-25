25 years ago – 1996
Sharon Weideman was awarded “Citizen of the Year” by the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the City Limits restaurant. The prestigious award is bestowed upon groups or individuals who have contributed greatly to the betterment of the community. Weideman was nominated in the area of education for her vital role as chairperson of the “Yes! We Care!” Committee. She put in many hours of hard work to see that the people of Anamosa were informed about the school bond issue.
Drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms were seized from an Anamosa apartment. The arrest came after a cooperative effort between the Anamosa Police Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Bear Creek Narcotics Task Force. The Bear Creek Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the Governor’s Alliance on Substance Abuse and the United States Department of Justice Bureaus of Justice Assistance.
Mark Denniston was sworn in at the Jones County Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 12. Denniston, Oxford Junction, was elected to the Jones County Sheriff’s position in the Nov. 5 elections.
50 years ago – 1971
The first of several free movies for kids at the Evans Theater is Friday, 1:30 p.m. reports Price Slate, Anamosa Chamber of Commerce secretary. This first movie is being sponsored by the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will also be given. The film is “Tarzan and Jungle Boy,” a G-rated film, in color.
Sunday about 6:50 p.m., on Highway 151, three-quarters of a mile south of Langworthy. John E. Sander, Dodgeville, Wis., in a 1970 Chevelle, hit a Shorthorn steer owned by Raymond John Buol, Monticello. The highway patrol said the steer was one of two on the highway and that Sander swerved to miss the animal but couldn’t. Damage to the car was estimated at $500; the steer was killed.
100 Years Ago – 1921
Last Monday was “runaway day” in Judge Ellison’s court at the opening of the November term. Fifteen young men, all inmates of the reformatory, were arraigned on charges of escaping. Their appearance was due to a breaking of faith with the state in that they violated paroles.
The County Treasurer has received the motor vehicle license plates for 1922. The new plates will have a separate series for each county. All Jones County numbers will start with 58.
There is dissatisfaction expressed over the advance in minimum rates for electric service in minimum rates for electric service in Anamosa from $1 to $1.50 per month. The city council at a meeting held this month adopted a motion preliminary to consideration of an ordinance to grant the raise. Several councilmen have stated that they will adopt no ordinance that is not fair to both producer and consumer.
150 Years Ago - 1871
On the Midland Road four miles after entering Jones County is the station called Onslow, and about it is quite a village. The people in that part of the country know it as Franksburg and probably will so call it in spite of the new name. Half a mile east resides Mr. Esau M. Franks, the owner of a large tract of land, who has built himself about the handsomest brick farmhouse which the State now can show. This gentleman is a large cattle dealer. He went to Chicago to buy a pair of Farbanks’ scales the month of his purchasing. They were shipped to Franksburg and instead of coming Iowa-ward, went to a similarly placed in Minnesota, near Hastings. So, Mr. Franks, feeling disgusted with the proceeding and withal being put to much inconvenience and incontinuity resolved the name of the place should be changed. He concluded also it should be called after Governor Onslow of Maine and didn’t rest until it was so fixed. That is the way Franksburg became Onslow, and how the great landed proprietor sacrificed upon the altar of his interest all chance of having his name perpetuated in connection with a town.