25 years ago – 1997
The new Jones County royalty was announced at the annual Dairy Banquet held at the Berndes Center. The royalty was introduced as Little Sir Dairyman Taylor Coons, Dairy Princess Karen Gavin and Little Miss Squirt Christy Coons.
A proposed expansion of the Jones County Jail located atop the Jones County Courthouse has received the OK from the state jail inspector. Administrator of the Jones County Jail Mike Elkin’s plan would add three cells to the jail, thus adding capacity for eight more male or female prisoners. The proposed cells would include a four-person cell, a solitary cell and a three-person holding cell. The cells would be added in space that is currently used for storage. Jones County currently ships its female prisoners out of the county due to lack of adequate jail space.
One of the things that is well-known about Anamosa is the quality of its music programs. Based partly on that information, the City of Anamosa proclaimed February as high School Music Month.
A trio of ribbon cuttings were held at McAleer Water Conditioning, Larre’s 76 and the law office at 207 West Main Street. The latter practice was taken over by Craig Elliot after previously being owned by Robert Beckmann.
Faye Williams, Monticello, has been named winner of the 1997 Badge Design Contest by the Grant Wood Art Festival board of directors. Her version of Grant Wood’s lithograph, “December Afternoon,” will appear on the admission badge for the 25th annual festival in Stone City.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Mrs. Nan Wood Graham, Riverside, Calf., has presented the Anamosa Strawberry Hill Elementary School with a framed reproduction of Grant Wood’s “Woman with Plant” and a framed copy of a poem by Jay Sigmund. Mrs. Graham is a sister of the late Grant Wood. In a letter to the school, Mrs. Graham says, “Each year, I have made it a habit to give a school something in memory of my brother. Feb. 12 is the 30th anniversary of his death. ‘Woman with Plant,’ by Grant Wood is given in memory of both my mother and Grant.” Mrs. Graham explained that many years ago her mother, Hattie Weaver Wood, taught school at Strawberry Hill School when it was a country school, and she was only 16 years old.
Four Olin Consolidated High School students have been selected as Outstanding Teenagers of America for 1972, according to Mr. Loren Mortvedt, principal. Selection for the program automatically qualifies students for further state, regional and national honors and scholarships totaling $7,000. Local nominees are Galen Capron, Kristina Odegard, Brenda Remington and Ross Grafft.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The best game on the local basketball floor witnessed up to the present time was the battle between the Coe College freshmen and the Anamosa High last Friday evening. The Coe five were fast and outweighed the home boys on an average of 20 to 25 pounds. But the fighting spirit was in the locals, and for most of the first period, they were leading their opponents by a several point margin, until the last few minutes, when Coe caged two or three baskets. This gave them the best of a 15 to 16 score at the close of the first half. The second half was fought with the same vim and determination by both teams, and at the 19 count was a tie. From this point, Coe succeeded in getting two baskets to Anamosa’s one, and the game was lost to the locals by a score of 21 to 23. It was a game that kept the spectators’ nerves drawn to the tightest tension and was never a certain victory for one side or the other until the whistle blew.
150 Years Ago — 1872
We learn that a pair of young horses belonging to Judge Stacy, and which were in the charge of a boy, got away from their driver the other day, smashing things generally. They were only checked in their mad race by a short turn around a corner—one horse falling flat and the other tumbling over his prostrate mate, the sled, meanwhile, quickly “swinging around the circle” and mixing up horses, harness and sled in one general heap. It was pretty dangerous experiment, but we understand that no great damage resulted.