25 years ago – 1997
Anamosa’s Jeff Dirks wrestled Estherville’s Luke Moffitt in the Class 2A 125-pound wrestling championship Saturday, March 1, at Des Moines Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Dirks placed second after falling to Moffitt.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Andy Neilsen of rural Anamosa has been raising lambs for 20 years, but he had a first late last month. A Hampshire ewe gave birth to four lambs within half an hour. It’s the first time one of his ewes has had quadruplets.
Delbert L. Grafft, Jackson Township farmer who has an Olin address, will be named a 1972 Iowa Master Farmer. Five other farmers in Iowa will receive the outstanding award. This is the second honor to come to Grafft in less than a month. He received the Ford Foundation award for excellency in sheep production.
Anamosa city postal carriers will take out their new trucks Tuesday. The new vehicles may not eliminate much walking for the carriers but should lighten their carrying load. Postmaster M.J. Neville said a government driving instructor is slated to be in Anamosa to give driving tests and licenses.
100 Years Ago – 1922
A convict named McAllister made a bold dash for liberty at the reformatory and came near being sent to the undertaker for burial preparation. He dodged from the line of convicts as they were marching from the cell house to the dining room for breakfast. With the agility of a monkey, he clambered up a porch at the cell house entrance, and from there began climbing up the spouting and iron gratings of the building. A wall guard named Maire drew a bead on him and pulled the trigger. The first shot just missed the convict. The second grazed his hand making a slight wound. That was enough. He came down satisfied that if he continued, he might provide means for a funeral.
March 15 will be “Fordson Farmers’ Day” in Anamosa. An interesting program of speeches and moving pictures instructive in gasoline power on the farm will be given. In this time midway between the horsepower, which has served so well and so long, and the new tractor power, which is pushing steadily and surely forward, this day of demonstration and instruction should be taken advantage of by every farmer within driving distance of Anamosa.
150 Years Ago — 1872
Whew: We thought and hoped that winter was over and that spring was on us sure—and now this morning opened with thunder, lightning and a snowstorm, a mixture of spring and winter and winter predominating. We hope it will be the last snow of the season.
A week or so ago, an incident occurred on the premises of Mr. D. Ferguson who is digging a well and working through stone by blasting. In the afternoon, the men had drilled a hole of unusual depth and filled it with powder preparatory to a “big blowout.” The fuse was toughed, but for some reason, the blast “hung fire.” The men consulted and finally concluded to go down and investigate, as they had done once before. Mr. Ferguson objected, and, as it was nearly night, the revamping was deferred until the next morning. In about half an hour after the men had left, he was startled by the report of the blast in the well and, on going to the spot, found the hoisting apparatus and boards torn to flinders and very large pieces of stone lying about—one or two fragments of which struck up on the roof of his house and broke it in. What the fate of the men would have been had they remained to examine the blast is easy to imagine.