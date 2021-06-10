25 years ago – 1996
Jim Burge, a resident of Ford Street in Anamosa, has been selected to carry the Olympic Torch when it runs through Cedar Rapids. He ran four blocks. Jim’s turn to carry the flame, which was making its way from Los Angeles, Calif., to Atlanta, Ga., began March 30 in Olympia, Greece.
Just over 47 years ago, an Anamosa girl wrote to Laura Ingalls Wilder. The 10-year-old Doreen Marie had been an avid reader of Laura’s books and wanted to share experiences with the author in a letter. That letter was written March 21, 1949, and sent to Laura. It was one of several letters included in a book called, “Letters to Laura,” which was published by Harper Collins in 1996. Children’s librarian E’rin Tease would like to know who she is after deciding to focus the library’s summer reading program on Laura Ingalls Wilder.
50 years ago – 1971
Richardo Hines, 20-year-old inmate at the Iowa State Men’s Reformatory, disappeared from his work detail at the power plant, which is outside the walls, about 1:43 a.m., Wednesday, and at mid-morning Wednesday was still at large.
A damaging wind, moving from the southwest to the northeast across Anamosa about 1:30 to 1:45 a.m. Monday, June 7, toppled trees, sent limbs through roofs, rolled utility buildings, downed poles, smashed cars and boats and damaged a building.
First place poster on ‘good posture’ made by fifth graders in Mrs. Robert Walton’s Viola classroom was entered in the state Iowa Chiropractic Society’s 1971 poster contest.
100 Years Ago – 1921
Sheriff John Bodenhofer and County Attorney B. E. Rhinehart ran to earth the principals in a series of bold robberies that have occurred in this section of Iowa the past few months. William Shadle, aged 31, and Frank Ford, aged 38, are in the Jones County Jail. They were arrested at Cedar Rapids yesterday, and a large quantity of loot stolen in towns in this part of the state was recovered. Stolen loot included: $1,600 in goods from the Gildner store at Monticello, about 100 pounds of butter, a part of the 400 pounds recently stolen from the Springville creamery, a motley array of merchandise identified as taken from the Monticello Gildner store, the Siegfried clothing store at Marion and the general store at Louisa.
The funeral services of Milo Bachelder, a member of the AEF who died in France, were held at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Bachelder of Langworthy last Sunday afternoon.
150 Years Ago — 1871
We, the Wyoming Light Weights, do hereby challenge you to play a Match Game of base ball, for a ball and bat, on Wednesday, the 14th of June, 1871, to be played on your grounds. Game to commence at 1 o’clock. C. L. Hart Capt. 1st Nine Wyoming Light Weights. To the Captain of the 1st Nine of the Monticello Club.