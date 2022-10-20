25 years ago – 1997

A first-time archaeological dig held at the Green Mansion site, Stone City, on Monday, Oct. 6, was a hit with both teachers and students. Approximately 75 freshmen students, a mixture of geology, art and resource students took part in this dig. According to Jan Henik, geology instructor at the high school, Wayne Bohlken phoned the school, explained he had some excavating taking place on his property and wondered if a class would be interested in searching for artifacts. After the phone call, Henik and Nancy Kula, art instructor at the high school, planned the dig in just three days. Henik talked about archeological digs to the classes, while Kula explained the history of the site and the significance of Grant Wood. The students found more than 160 artifacts, all of which were numbered and labeled. All artifacts will be returned to Bohlken when the classes are finished studying them.

Recommended for you