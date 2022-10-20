A first-time archaeological dig held at the Green Mansion site, Stone City, on Monday, Oct. 6, was a hit with both teachers and students. Approximately 75 freshmen students, a mixture of geology, art and resource students took part in this dig. According to Jan Henik, geology instructor at the high school, Wayne Bohlken phoned the school, explained he had some excavating taking place on his property and wondered if a class would be interested in searching for artifacts. After the phone call, Henik and Nancy Kula, art instructor at the high school, planned the dig in just three days. Henik talked about archeological digs to the classes, while Kula explained the history of the site and the significance of Grant Wood. The students found more than 160 artifacts, all of which were numbered and labeled. All artifacts will be returned to Bohlken when the classes are finished studying them.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Anamosa Area Historical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 26, to determine feeling in the area about purchasing the Rolland Dasenbrock home, commonly known as Col. Shaw’s residence for a museum. The Dasenbrock home overlooks much of the east part of the city and is a landmark of the town, situated atop a hill at the southeast corner of Anamosa. The house, with a lookout tower, is 100 years old.
Anamosa Lions Club will sell light bulbs to help the blind and those with sight problems, Lions President Sid Blair reports. Profits from the door-to-door canvass will go towards the Lions Sight Conservation Fund and to help finance the mobile glaucoma testing unit in Anamosa next month.
100 Years Ago – 1922
At the examination held by Chief Clerk Fred C. Myers of the Railway Mail Service at the Anamosa Post office, two remarkable records were made by the two local clerks examined, Frank L. Maudsley and Peter S. Robertson too what is known as the examination on the general scheme of Iowa. Frank Maudsley took the north half of Iowa and attained an average of 99.71 and Pete Robertson throwing the southern half averaged 99.67. The efficiency shown is so near perfection that it is remarkable. The other local clerks are due to take the examination in March.
Efficient shipping of livestock and a choice of the market paying the largest number of net dollars, which of course means more profit to the producer, constitutes one of the biggest problems confronting the Iowa farmer today. Farmers realize this, at least many of them do, and as a result, they together with managers and officers of the cooperative shipping associations are keenly interested in the forthcoming series of meetings.
Football fans gathered on Main Street last Saturday afternoon to get radio returns from the Yale-Iowa game. A miniature gridiron on canvas with a football to mark the course of play was hung from a balcony in full view of the crowd which gathered. Every play was thus shown an instant after it was made on the Yale grid in the east, being received over the radio apparatus of the Iowa Electric Co. The crowd caught the fever of the close game and broke into lusty yells as the plays showed the supremacy of Iowa’s husky team. Yale was defeated by a score of 6 to 0 in a game in which the Iowa University players demonstrated superiority both in defensive and offensive work.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Gov. Carpenter was in Anamosa Tuesday, looking at the penitentiary quarries and grounds.