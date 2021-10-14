50 years ago – 1971
Rosalie Grafft was crowned Olin’s homecoming queen Friday night; Dennis Close was her escort. Lions lost the football game 22-0 to Center Point.
Saturday, Oct. 23, all-state music auditions for the Northeast Iowa District of the Iowa High School Musical Association will be held in Anamosa, reports Robert Warner, AHS band director. Over 1,139 high school students from 63 schools in the 17-county area will vie for positions in the 1971 Iowa high school all-state band, chorus or orchestra which will rehearse or perform in Des Moines during Thanksgiving vacation. A few statistics that might be of interest: 20 clarinets will be selected from 105 auditioning; eight cornets out of 79; seven trombones out of 43; seven French horns out of 26—the percentages are tough, but the rewards are great! 134 vocal quartets are entered, but only 26 will be chosen.
100 Years Ago – 1921
Two convicts, both trusties, left the state reformatory, Sunday evening, in a state automobile. One of the men was Lester Columb, aged 27, and the other William Hamlin, aged 31. Columb had been engaged for some time as the warden’s chauffer. Hamlin was an expert automobile mechanic and did work on the cars and trucks maintained by the state in connection with the reformatory. Columb and Hamlin were both at the prison stable, also used as a garage, on Sunday evening. Columb had been permitted to sleep there where he was within call for cars night or day.
Hamlin was given permission to remain there at work until 9 o’clock that evening. At that hour, reformatory officers called the stable, but no response was made. Investigation showed the absence of both men and the theft of the seven-passenger Studebaker used by the warden. Prison officials are of the opinion that the men had about 20 minutes start.
At least that is the estimate put on the time that elapsed after the car was noticed passing the deputy warden’s residence on its way out from the stable. Its going caused no suspicion on the part of those who was it, for this was not unusual in any way.
150 Years Ago – 1871
The Midland tracklayers are within three miles of town. We heard the whistle of the construction engine this morning. There is talk of a jollification when the iron reaches Anamosa. Let us have a big one!
On Monday forenoon, the first news of the great Chicago fire reached us, and in a couple of hours, we were issuing eighth sheet extras by the hundreds. Tuesday morning’s train brought more reliable and complete accounts, and at 2 p.m., a fresh extra was out and distributed gratuitously. They were “gobbled up” eagerly, and packages were dispatched to Langworthy, Monticello, Springville, Viola, Fairview, Highland Grove, Walnut Fork, Madison, Wyoming and other parts of the county.
Cedar Rapids, Marion, Springville, Anamosa, Langworthy and Sand Spring have done nobly in responding to the call for help by the Mayor of Chicago. Last night, the citizens of Monticello took the subject in hand and appointed a committee to solicit donations. What is now most needed is clothing and bedding. We ought to send a dozen boxes immediately.