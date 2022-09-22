Robert Collins, Viola, and Jeff Swisher, Anamosa, have joined the Anamosa Police Department. Collins, 22, joined the police force July 21 as the community policing officer. Swisher, 28, joined the department Sept. 14 as a patrol officer with priorities in traffic monitoring.
Ann Tiedt, a teacher at Viola Elementary, has received the 1997 Wal-Mart “Teacher of the Year” award for excellence in teaching. Tiedt was honored Sept. 12 during a ceremony at the Viola school. In appreciation for the teacher’s dedication, Wal-Mart presented a $500 grant to the school. Tiedt was one of 1,500 teachers from around the country who were selected to receive the award.
The city council pledged its support to an assisted living facility during a meeting Monday, Sept. 8. The council decided to move ahead with legal arrangements to provide a property tax break for Chicago-based Alternacare LLC. The company anticipates constructing a $1 million assisted living center in the Meadowridge addition east of the apartment complex.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Many Jones County residents were awakened about 12:32 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, as a rare earth tremor shook the area. The center of the earthquake was about 40 miles north of Peoria, Ill. No damage was reported, but houses rattled and furniture shook. National Earthquake Information center officials said the tremor registered between four and five on the Richter scale and was classified as a moderate quake.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The collection of pre-historic relics and skeletons found at Horse Thief cave have been arranged on display in the basement of the public library. A.D. Corcoran, who had charge of the excavation work which uncovered them, is also in charge of the collection and devotes considerable time to explanation of the bones and relics to the many visitors who come to look them over. It is amazing the distances that people drive to look at the collection. People of all classes—students, scientists, college professors and curiosity seekers—are among those who come.
Chicken thieves are busy in this section. Last week, Siebelt SIebels, who is a tenant on the W. G. Ristine farm southeast of Anamosa, lost about 300 young chickens which were stolen during the nighttime. The chickens had been roosting about the yard and were stolen by parties who drove to the place in a car or truck. Jay Richards, who lives west of Anamosa, recently had about 150 chickens stolen. Last Friday night, thieves visited the Fred Sigmund farm west of Anamosa and stole about 150 fine Rhode Island Red chickens. Mr. Sigmund also had a large number of Leghorns, but the thieves were choice in their selection and took the meat fowls which bring the best prices on the poultry market. The losses fall doubly heavy as the chickens on the farm represent a big share of the season’s work of the housewife. A good dose of powder and shot would have a very wholesome effect in putting a stop to what is a most aggravating form of thievery.
150 Years Ago — 1872
The city scales ordered by the council have been put in position on the south side of Main Street, just west of D. Ferguson’s residence. The scales have been tested but are not accepted yet—a final test being on the programme for tomorrow.