More than 3,000 marijuana plants were seized from a rural Oxford Junction location. Mark Thomas of the Bear Creek Narcotics Task Force indicated that the four-foot pile of plants was taken about 4:30 p.m. The Anamosa Police Department, Monticello Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Department assisted the BCNTF in making the seizure.
The Wyoming Journal—When he saw a biker resting beside his English bike along Highway 38 Sunday, Kerry Ricklefs of Center Junction knew this guy had some fascinating stories to share. The biker was David Dunne of England, in his last leg of a five-month adventure across Canada and the United States. So far, Dunne has ridden 5,200 miles, averaging 75 miles a day. On the trail, he easily did 130 miles a day. It took five weeks to get to Center Junction from Seattle, Wash. He turned 40 just before Christmas, and one year seemed very much like all the others, so he decided he wanted to do something relatively adventurous.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Brett Easler, Olin, showing a Hampshire cross, topped the individual market pig contest, and Steve Nagel, Monticello, with a Chester white-Hamp cross took the championship pen of three trophy in the Jones County fair 4-H show Monday night. Reserve in both divisions was won by David Blythe of Martelle with Hamps.
John Slater of Olin and Cyril Lawrence, Monticello, took champion and reserve champion in the Holstein class of the 4-H dairy show at the Great Jones County Fair Tuesday. The Holstein class has more than twice as many animals in it than all the other dairy classes put together. Dennis Orris, Wyoming, Debbie Streeper, Anamosa, and Perry Burhop, Oxford Junction, won champion and reserve in the Guernsey, brown Swiss and Ayrshire classes, respectively.
100 Years Ago – 1922
The big district fair is on with the prospect of a record crowd and ideal weather. Everyone feels that with a combination of good weather, this will be the banner fair of its existence. There was never such a list of entries in every department, nor such a large number of concessions sold. Two long midways chuck full of everything to be found in way of amusements, eats and drinks. The exhibits of hogs, cattle and horses are superior both in number and quality. The largest field of races for many years have been entered for the various events to compete for big purses. The adding of the night fair has been a boom to the busy farmers who are anxious to finish their threshing and also attend the big fair. Among the splendid attractions for the night affair will be the magnificent fire works display that will be worth coming miles to witness.
150 Years Ago — 1872
Last Tuesday, a horse with buggy attached belonging to J. G. Dawson of Wayne Township broke loose from his fastenings and started northward up Ford Street. On reaching Cedar Street, the horse turned short and upset the buggy—which seemed to satisfy the animal as it came immediately to a dead halt. No damage was done, aside from breaking the thills of the establishment.
Last Monday evening, a Northwestern express train consisting of a locomotive and six cars bounded over a “wash” in the embankment twelve feet in length and fifteen feet deep and when the last passenger climbed up the springing rails, they dropped into the surging torrent below. These rails were of the fish-plate pattern and were bound together by strong sidebars firmly bolted. The old-fashioned rail would have let the entire train into the water.