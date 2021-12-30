25 years ago – 1996
All is ready for Christmas, and this year, one Anamosa sailor will be able to spend the holidays in the United States. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rickey L. Conrad, the 27-year-old son of Allen Conrad and son-in-law of Pam Perdios, both of Anamosa, is assigned to the amphibious warfare ship USS Denver. Last year, the ship was deployed during the holidays and served a Christmas dinner while they were underway in the Arabian Gulf.
New members were initiated in the Anamosa FFA Chapter: Becky Toenjes, Randy Wendt, Mike Miner, Erin Von Muenster, Rose Galer, Roger Wendt, Chris Bieber, Curt Siebels, Craig Soppe and Chris Kula. Chapter FFA Degree candidates were: Sarah Bunce, Angela Bishop, Lara McMullen, Kristin Weers, Jessica Price, Steph Hardersen, Julie Barnes, Dawn Meyer, Reed Eilers, Chris Nelson and Matt Kula.
100 Years Ago – 1921
Olin Recorder—Reports from county agents in Iowa in response to a questionnaire sent out by H. H. Kildeem, head of the animal husbandry department at Iowa State College, shows that horses are coming back on the Iowa farm. Not only is this true, the reports show, because of the cheap feed and increased costs of fuel oils, but because about 10% of the farmers are raising more horses than for several years. Many farmers have to market their grains some way in order to get any kind of price, and they have found horses not only furnish cheap and efficient power, but they help use the surplus of cheap feed that is everywhere. A recent survey by the United States Department of Agriculture showed that horsepower cost more to operate in 1920 as compared with tractors, but in 1921, the horse was by far the cheapest power.
150 Years Ago — 1871
We learn that Dubuque Southwester Depot at Springville was burned last Friday. One pork dealer lost $600 worth of pork stored in the building, and the RR Co also suffered to a considerable extent.
We would caution boys in regard to their practices of riding up and down the street on passing sleds and sleighs. They will earn the title of nuisance, and it would be better if they should give up the custom.
Our correspondent “OPD” suggests that some locomotive be placed on the Iowa Midland railroad, bearing the name “Old Tanglefoot.” The idea is a good one. When Col. Shaw was pushing forward the railroad in its earlier stages and the chances of the and the SAD seemed about even, the Marion paper, edited by the secretary of the latter company, sneered at him as “Old Tanglefoot.” In reply, we said these Marionites would find themselves badly tangled by this tanglefoot gentlemen before they were a year older. Our prophecy is fulfilled. Marion does not know whether she is to have the SAD or not. So, let us have the locomotive, “Old Tanglefoot.”