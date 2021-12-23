A new $9,500 ambulance was presented to the Oxford Junction community Saturday afternoon. Funds to buy and equip the ultra-modern vehicle were raised in a drive that netted $13,164.
The ambulance was presented to the town by the co-chairmen of the finance committee, John Pashek and Howard Barto, as Pashek handed the keys to Mayor Herbert Carter.
Need for a community ambulance arose earlier this year when the only commercial ambulance firm serving Oxford Junction, Wyoming and Olin announced plans to quit the ambulance business.
100 Years Ago – 1921
Anamosa presents two Civil War soldiers who were prisoners at Andersonville. A. F. Loomis, recent commander of Fred Steel Post, GAR, entered the service on Aug. 18, 1862, three months before he had reached the age of 17 years.
He was made a prisoner of war at Spotsylvania Court House on the 12th of May, 1864. After being herded in several southern prisons maintained by the rebels, he was sent to Belle Island and was with the prisoners sent from there to Andersonville when the latter prison was opened.
The other Anamosa resident at Andersonville is Simeon Haun, who lives with his daughter at the Gillen hotel. Mr. Haun enlisted September 1st, 1861, in Co. B, 57th regiment of Pennsylvania Volunteers. He was captured at Gettysburg July 3rd, 1863. He enlisted at 20 and after being captured spent 22 months in southern prisons.