What a close one this election was! School district voters unofficially chose Sharon Weideman, Al Perkin and Scott Werling to fill three seats on the Anamosa school board. Twelve percent of eligible voters turned out Tuesday, Sept. 9, to cast their choice in the five-way race. The board had three seats open which were vacated by Don Brown, Ed Gerst and Al Perkins. Brown sought reelection, but was defeated by Werling by five votes. Weideman garnered the most support with 365 votes, followed by Perkins with 333 votes. Werling captured 269 votes, followed by Warran Lacey with 265 votes and Don Brown with 264 votes.
The Anamosa City Council unanimously gave the hospital an okay to continue negotiations regarding the ambulance service at its meeting. Negotiations have been taking place between the City of Anamosa and the Anamosa Community Hospital staff since July regarding the management of the ambulance service. No agreement has been reached at this time.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Incumbents who were candidates won reelection to school board positions throughout the south two-thirds of Jones County Monday, except in the Midland district where incumbent Dr. Almer Rexstead was unseated by Irvin Sievers, 270 to 193. There was no opposition in voting in Anamosa, but a small write-in campaign was started to reelect Ralph Barger, an incumbent who was not a candidate, but it fell way short. In Oxford Junction, incumbents were reelected out of a total of seven candidates. In Olin, incumbents were renamed to the board out of four candidates. Total vote: Anamosa, 192; Oxford Junction, 239 (a record turnout); Midland, 463.
100 Years Ago – 1922
An accident near Iowa City on the interurban caused painful injuries to C. C. Gould, an officer of the state reformatory residing at Anamosa. Twelve passengers on a southbound interurban car running on the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City line were injured at 9:40 o’clock Saturday morning when the car in which they were riding collided with a northbound freight at the north end of the Iowa River Bridge one mile south of Cou Falls, a station twelve miles out of Iowa City. The cars collided head on, and the one headed south jumped the track and then caught fire. Passengers in the car were able to dig their way out before they were burned.
A thrill not on the program startled visitors at the Central City Fair, resulting in the injuries of one man and painful bruises to another. An airplane which had been doing stunts all afternoon dropped 250 feet. It landed in a cornfield in sight of thousands of spectators, and they made a rush for the place expecting to find the aviator and his passenger crushed to death. The injured: Harry Lisk, 18, of Central City, suffered a fracture at the base of the skull and other injuries. Charles Baker, aviator, of Cedar Rapids, cut in various places about the body. How the men escaped instant death can not be explained.
150 Years Ago — 1872
The plans for the Anamosa Penitentiary are spread on the walls of the commissioners’ office, over Carter & Son’s store, in the quarters formerly occupied by John McKean & Bro. Any person who desires to see how that institution will appear when completed should drop in and examine. We are inclined to think that the proposed building is a more imposing and artistic structure than many of our people even at home have supposed.
Our mechanics of all trades should have evidence of their skill on the fair grounds next week. Many people rarely enter workshops and do not know what is going on within them. Bring out to public view and good results will follow.