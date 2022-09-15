25 years ago – 1997

What a close one this election was! School district voters unofficially chose Sharon Weideman, Al Perkin and Scott Werling to fill three seats on the Anamosa school board. Twelve percent of eligible voters turned out Tuesday, Sept. 9, to cast their choice in the five-way race. The board had three seats open which were vacated by Don Brown, Ed Gerst and Al Perkins. Brown sought reelection, but was defeated by Werling by five votes. Weideman garnered the most support with 365 votes, followed by Perkins with 333 votes. Werling captured 269 votes, followed by Warran Lacey with 265 votes and Don Brown with 264 votes.

Recommended for you