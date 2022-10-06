Judy Weber is the Anamosa Community School District’s Employee of the Month for September. Weber is the cook manager at the Viola Elementary School. She was selected by the superintendent cabinet for the award. Weber was nominated for the award by several staff members. Ms. Britton, elementary principal, commented, “The meals are always prepared well. Judy is always pleasant and works well with students and staff members to provide a positive lunch-time experience.” Each individual honored will receive $25 of Chamber of Commerce gift certificates that are redeemable at any local business that is a Chamber member.
To help raise extra money for their school, local students at Anamosa are involved in a unique program designed by General Mills, maker of popular cereals like Cheerios and Wheaties and non-cereal products like Pop Secret microwave popcorn, fruit snacks, Nature Valley granola bars, and Golden Graham treats. It’s called Big G Box Tops for Education. For every qualifying General Mills cereal box top collected, the school will receive $.15, and for every qualifying General Mills snacks and Yoplait Yogurt multipack product box top collected, the school will receive $.10.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Hundreds of 4-H awards were given Saturday night at the county recognition and awards banquet in Monticello with the top awards—outstanding 4-H members—going to Pam Hronik, John Harms and Doug Schneiter. Each year the 4-H committee selects a girl and boy who have done an outstanding job in club work. Leadership, individual development, project work, demonstrations and record books are some of the areas that are the basis of the award. This year, the committee selected one girl and two boys. Miss Hronik, the daughter of the Mr. and Mrs. Allen Hronik of Oxford Junction, is a member of the Oxford Happy Hustlers. John Harms, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Harms of Monticello, is a member of the Wayne Wranglers. Dough Schneiter, son of the Paul Schneiters of Monticello, has held all club offices in the Richland Boys.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Stone comes in from the quarries and the foundation walls for the buildings for the temporary prison—to be subsequently used for workshops—are being laid. The work goes on well.
Mr. H. L. Palmer, wholesale millinery dealer, has just rigged out a brand-new peddling wagon, and Mr. Frank Tanner is now on his travels. This wagon was built by Messrs J. I. Van Ness and E. Olmstead, and painted by A. L. Canon in the highest style of the art. The entire establishment is built in the most approved manner, and in strength, convenience and beauty it is not surpassed by similar turnouts from the river cities. We commend the job to the inspection of all interested in such specimens of home manufacture.