25 years ago – 1997

Judy Weber is the Anamosa Community School District’s Employee of the Month for September. Weber is the cook manager at the Viola Elementary School. She was selected by the superintendent cabinet for the award. Weber was nominated for the award by several staff members. Ms. Britton, elementary principal, commented, “The meals are always prepared well. Judy is always pleasant and works well with students and staff members to provide a positive lunch-time experience.” Each individual honored will receive $25 of Chamber of Commerce gift certificates that are redeemable at any local business that is a Chamber member.

