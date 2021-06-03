25 years ago – 1996
Laughter. Joking around. Hamming for the camera. Those were the sights and sounds of the men working on the chain gang. The chain gang, which requires inmates with disciplinary problems to perform hard labor, has been initiated in the Iowa State Men’s Reformatory, Anamosa. Anamosa was one of two sites where the State of Iowa kicked off its new chain gang program May 1. The Anamosa Community School District approved employing them for work, though that work would be done when school is not in session and work would not be done at any of the district’s schools.
Betty Remley was honored for her 52 years of service at the First Congregational Church. The recognition ceremony and program were a surprise to Remley and were highlighted by a musical tribute performed by neighboring choir directors David Marshall, Lori Knuth, Scott Francik and Richard Stanaway. The recognition ceremony was held as part of the church’s 150th anniversary.
Council members received many phone calls about the water tower painting since the group’s April meeting. Residents requested that the tower not be painted orange and the amount of calls led council members to decide against such a project. The water tower would still be painted, but the council decided to use aluminum blue paint with “Anamosa” painted in white letters.
50 years ago – 1971
This month marks the end of passenger rail service across Jones County—an era which had its beginnings in Jones County on May 2, 1852, when the talk of the iron horse first stirred the souls of the pioneers with “great things to come.” Amtrax, a federal corporation, took over passenger service on the American railroads and immediately dropped most passenger lines through Iowa, including the passenger trains which road the Milwaukee Road tracks through Martelle, Morley, Olin and Oxford Junction. Thus ended an era which began in March 1960 when the first passenger train arrived in Anamosa. But let’s look back to May 2, 1852, when talk of the iron horse as the successor of the stage coach was strong in Anamosa. On that date, the Iowa Central Air Line Co. was organized. The stock of the line was to be $10 million, and the line was to start at Sabula and go to the Missouri River.
100 Years Ago – 1921
G. J. Elben, a farmer near Prairieburg, was in Anamosa recently with his wolf hounds. He captured and killed a large wolf in the timber on the English Brothers’ farm in Jackson Township. Mr. Elben also captured a number of wolves and cubs in Delaware County near Coggon. He received bounty on all pelts. The wolves are getting scarce in these parts owing to the systematic work of Mr. Elben and his trained dogs in running down the ferocious and destructive outlaws.
Opera house was packed to almost its fullest capacity last Friday night by the citizens of Wyoming and surrounding towns who wished to witness the production of “Bashful Mr. Bobbs” by members of the graduating class of 1921.
The state pole vault record made by Hubert Fife of this city in 1909 stood for 12 years. It was made at an interscholastic meet and was broken in the Iowa City meet last Saturday. Fife’s record of 10 feet 10 inches was smashed with a new one of 10 feet 11 ½ inches.
A deputy United States marshal, J. T. Donavan, with five assistants came in last Saturday from Ohio. They had the charge of nine federal prisoners who were delivered at the local reformatory. The prisoners were all young men facing sentences none of which exceeded two and a half years. Their offenses consisted of mail thefts, writing obscene letters and other like crimes against the government.
150 Years Ago — 1871
What three pounds of powder can do—A few days since a blast was set off in Krause, Shaw & Weaver’s stone quarry, three miles west of town, with results something remarkable. The powder was tamped in a hole two inches in diameter by 20 inches deep in solid rock. It was found, after the firing of the blast, that a mass of stone 45 feet long, 4 ½ feet thick and 9 feet wide on average had been broken and lifted from the bed of the quarry. The weight of this stone, by careful estimate, was found to be 300,000 pounds or 30 car loads!