25 years ago – 1996
Firefighters were still watching smoldering hay and straw at the Duane Jurgensen farm two miles south of Morley following a fire which destroyed a large machine shed. Fire Chief Robert Moravec of Mechanicsville said it was still impossible at that time to get close enough because of the intense heat to make an investigation of the fire or a dollar estimate of the loss.
Enrollment is up about 15 percent in the Anamosa Community School District for the 1996-1997 year. Superintendent Dr. Randall McCaulley indicated that this year’s building enrollment is 1,290 students compared to 1,209 students last year.
After 12 years as a teacher and coach in the Rolfe school system, Linda Vaughn accepted the principalship at St. Patrick School.
50 years ago – 1971
Fourteen Jones County 4-H members placed in the exhibit classes at the Iowa State Fair. Five won blue ribbons. The Jones County winners were: Pat Hein, Monticello, any garment cut and constructed, red, and major furniture, blue, Janice Schlimmer, Monticello, information collection, red, Joni Adams, Monticello, baked product, white, Mary Derga, Clarence, nature article, red, Diane Strother, Martelle, wall decoration, blue, Sharon Antons, Center Junction, covered article, white, Lois Siebels, Monticello, cloth article, blue, Steve Barber, Oxford Junction, entomology, white, Dan Lawrence, Monticello, photography-animals, red, David Hodgeden, Oxford Junction, photography-landscape, red, Patty Tenly, Olin, photography-series, red, Linda Mardorf, Monticello, knitting, blue and Wilene Albang, Anamosa, painted or stained article, blue.
Police Chief Richard Wilson said Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation effective Wednesday, Sept. 15, to the mayor and council in a letter this week. Wilson came as chief in February 1970.
100 Years Ago – 1921
The following is clipped from a recent issue of the Omaha Daily News and will be of interest to some Anamosa readers who remember Mrs. Laura Anson as Mrs. Roy Anderson or as Miss Laura Kuhlman, her father and first husband being former residents of Anamosa. “Laura Anson, motion picture actress, formerly of Omaha, has been made leading woman in Paramount pictures, the final step next to actual stardom, according to information disclosed today by an advance screening of ‘Fatty’ Arbuckle’s latest comedy drama, ‘Crazy to Marry,’ in which Miss Anson has the principle feminine role…Miss Anson entered pictures only a little less than a year ago. She was the wife of Dr. J. F. Anson, a former Omaha dentist, from home she recently was divorced. Dr. Anson also has appeared in photoplays since they left Omaha for the Pacific coast.
Chicken Thieves Face the Pen: Tom Oldman and Dave Lynch of Scotch Grove Township, face terms in Fort Madison Penitentiary on a charge of stealing chickens. Both Oltman and Lynch have made signed confessions giving details of their thieving operations among the hen roosts of Monticello and its environs. From April to August, the pair stole 134 chickens from area farms.
150 Years Ago – 1871
Look out for your cows. The city marshal informs us that he will shut up cows running at large in the corporation between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. One breechy cow will ruin a half dozen gardens in one night and not half try.
C.W. Stevens, under arrest for alleged swindling in connection with a patent fanning mill screen, is undergoing preliminary examination before Justice Erennbrack—the prosecuting witness being Mr. John W. Sterling of Greenfield Township this county.
This morning, a special train loaded with iron for this end of the Midland, ran off the track west of Springville. The section men did not observe the signal on the regular morning train and had removed a rail from the track, when the extra came along at full speed. The engine and three cars arced in the ditch. We understand that a wrecking train from the Northwestern will right up matters tomorrow.