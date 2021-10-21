Sharon Weideman is breathing a sigh of relief following the school bond issue election Tuesday, Oct. 15. Voters approved the Anamosa School District’s $6.1 million bond issue, which includes constructing an addition onto Strawberry Hill Elementary School, purchasing a classroom building for West Middle School and repairing, remodeling and improving those buildings. A second question on the ballot, which would allow the district to exceed the norm of $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value of taxable property, received 62.75 percent approval overall.
50 years ago – 1971
Leadership award winners at the 4-H banquet were, left to right, seated, Dennis Orris, John Harms, Mary Knuth; Doug Schneiter won the citizenship award. Standing are achievement winners, left to right, Pat Hein, Pam Hronik, Larry Hartwig and Gary Rix.
Five members of the Anamosa high homecoming court were named Friday following voting by the student body at the school. Queen candidates are Mary Lou Achenbach, Gayla Bartels, Brenda Edwards, Val Hinz and Leslie Nicholson.
100 Years Ago – 1921
The most elaborate and expensive distillery yet found in Jones County was literally unearthed by Sheriff Bodenhofer last week. The outfit was located on the Peter Mundinger farm about five miles east of Monticello. The rumor that a still was in operation was brought to the officials. Armed with proper search warrants, the sheriff’s forces went to the Mundinger farm in Richland township and began a search. After going over the quarter section farm thoroughly without finding anything unusual, the searchers entered a small out building and found an entrance to a concealed cave. This proved to be the site of the distillery. The outfit was complete in every detail, being made of copper in the most approved style. The still was a large one and in good working order. A quantity of mash and also some finished product was found. The outfit and materials were brought to Anamosa and were viewed by a curious crowd at the court house.