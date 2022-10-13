25 years ago – 1997
Kari Tiedt and Josh Brown were named homecoming king and queen in the Anamosa High School gymnasium.
A court of Honor was held at the Anamosa United Methodist Church to present awards to the members of Boy Scout Troop 67. The scouts earned over 60 merit badges, many community service segments and seven certificates of completion during summer camp and troop activities during the summer. In addition, 11 scouts were awarded advancement in rank patches: Nick Colehour, Nick Hlas, Michael Rutan, Chris Steele, Hollis Weber, Zach Parham, Korey Reule, Clay June, Josh Merrill and Lee Nauman.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Anamosa city council, meeting Tuesday night, agreed with police chief Dick Stiver’s recommendations and will remove about 22 parking meetings on Anamosa streets and 25 in the city parking lot behind the city hall. City based its action on low revenue from the meters in the lot and at marginal locations.
The jury trial of Iowa State Reformatory inmate Leland Randy Pearson opened Monday with the selection of the jury and continued through mid-week. Judge Williams Eads sent the jury home early Tuesday afternoon, with instructions to return Wednesday morning for the continuation of the trial. Pearson is charged with riotous conduct during a disturbance at the reformatory in June when Gov. Robert Ray spoke at high school commencement.
Student council members for the 1972-73 year are Joel Newhard, Doug Schoon, Dean Bunting, Amy Miller, Barb Merrick, Tonia Hinz, Dan Strother, Joe Karge, Joni Westphal, Joan Schumacher, Jean Meehan, Charlene Lerch, Teri Daily, Kris Kula, Keith Dirks, Wayne Embree, Jane Wilkinson, David Garlock, John Andreesen, Dan Ricklefs, Steve McNamara, Doug Cummings, Tim Petersen, Dan Rickels and Steve Schmaljohn.
100 Years Ago – 1922
Nearly the whole population—including the preacher—of Morley and the vicinity, was in jail last Tuesday evening. That usually peaceful and law-abiding community went on a rampage and almost broke the doors down to get into the Jones County jail. This unusual proceeding arose from desire to pay a tribute to Sheriff John Bodenhofer and his good wife, who formerly resided in the Morley territory. The visitors came up about 100 strong in automobiles, and their parked cars nearly blocked traffic at the sheriff’s residence. Without warning, they flocked in filling the house to overflowing and demanding a chance to get behind the bars. It was a happy throng of respectable people, and they had had what they came for—an evening of enjoyment and pleasure. They brought well filled baskets, and Sheriff John was not compelled to serve any county 12 ½ cent meals.A woman played a slick game on physicians in this section recently and is now sought by officers. Locally, she appeared in doctors’ offices and, after introducing herself, stated that her mother had been operated on by a prominent surgeon of Chicago and was then at Fairview in the home of friends. She told a convincing story of the sufferings of this “mother” and claimed that those sufferings could no longer be alleviated by the use of cocaine. She carried the air of being a trained nurse, and her question as to what course to pursue was met by the natural rejoiner that prescribing of morphine would be the proper course under the circumstances. On this foundation, she found it possible to get prescriptions for the drug. These were filled at local drug stores, but not until after the amounts stipulated in them had been cleverly raised. She worked her game not only here but also at Monticello, Hopkinton and Cascade. She did not have the looks of a dope fiend. The opinion prevails that she thus gathered the drug to resell it in the market which is ready and willing to pay big prices. Incidentally, the woman jumped her board bill at the local hotel.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Ran away from the subscriber near Langworthy Wednesday evening about 8 o’clock, a small mule described as follows: Brown color, white about the nose, black stripes around the knees. When he ran away, had on a new saddle and bridle, with one stirrup missing.
For some time past, Mr. Koch, an artist of merit, has been engaged in making a pencil sketch of our town. We have examined his work with pleasure and consider it wonderfully accurate. It shows the streets, public and private buildings so clearly and distinctly and locates them so correctly that any citizen can point out his own residence. It gives a bird’s eye view of Anamosa as it would be seen from a high elevation south west of town looking north east. The proposition is to have the work lithographed, if sufficient encouragement can be obtained to warrant the enterprise.