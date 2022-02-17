A special investigation report by the state auditor’s office found $85,945.45 in questionable spending of public money in the Iowa State University Extension Office in Jones County from Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2020.
The Iowa State Auditor’s Office said in a report released today that its special investigation identified more than $52,000 of improper spending and nearly $34,000 of unsupported expenses over a four-year period when the office was run by former extension Director Jennifer Fischer.
Fischer was placed on administrative leave in August of 2020 after an extension employee identified charges for personal items, including airline tickets, on a credit card statement and notified extension officials. Fischer was fired in September 2020.
The report identified misspending that included $8,432.56 in personal purchases from Amazon, $6,394.68 from department stores, $3,651.43 from grocery stores and $11,728.19 from other vendors. It also included $17,135 of unauthorized payouts of paid time off, payments in lieu of insurance and travel reimbursements issued to Fischer.
Among the improper purchases found were those for alcohol, gift cards, a gaming laptop, an Xbox 360, Apple AirPods, Amazon Prime videos, a Marvel VR special edition Oculus, movie theater tickets, a purchase from a firearms and ammunition vendor, and airline tickets to Texas for Ms. Fischer and her daughter along with other related travel costs for the trip.
The unsupported disbursements identified include $30,537.64 of purchases made with the extension’s credit cards and $3,121.64 of travel reimbursements. Because of the lack of documentation, the report stated, “it was not possible to determine if additional funds were improperly disbursed during the period reviewed because adequate records were not available.”
State Auditor Rob Sand recommended extension officials implement procedures to ensure the extension’s internal controls are strengthened, including properly segregating duties, performing independent review of bank reconciliations and ensuring all disbursements are properly supported, approved and paid in a timely manner.
Copies of the report have been filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Jones County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Sand said. The public can view the report at the state auditor’s website.