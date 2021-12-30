The Iowa Department of Corrections released the following timeline of actions taken in the aftermath of the attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
March 23: Inmate attack occurs.
• Attack occurs in break room, resulting in deaths of correctional officer Robert McFarland and registered nurse Lorena Schulte and facility placed on restricted movement.
• Work programs stopped.
• Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation agents conduct investigation. They and Warden Jeremy Larson met with families to discuss investigation.
• Suspects moved to Iowa State Penitentiary.
• Director Beth Skinner spoke with families to express condolences and gain permission to releasee names and info.
• Staff Victimization and Support staff were on-site for several days.
• Skinner sends email to update Department of Corrections (DOC) staff.
March 25: DOC staff start coordination with Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors regarding organizations of services and communications with families. Message sent to DOC staff about services for McFarland and Schulte.
March 28: Funeral service information shared for both McFarland and Schulte.
March 29: Funeral services occurred.
March 30: Deputy Director NAME met with ASP union president to discuss observations and concerns about operations and current leadership. NAME also met with Iowa State Penitentiary Warden Randy Gibbs and assigned role of lead role in conducting internal review.
March 31: Gibbs arrived to ASP to assist with operations.
April 2: Each facility ordered to conduct in-depth analysis on tool control procedures and processes to Deputy Director William Sperfslage by April 9.
April 2: Skinner announces immediate suspension of all inmate work programs system-wide that require tools.
April 2: Medical inmates from ASP infirmary and all approved transfers from ASP to other facilities.
April 2: Video update from Skinner shared with DOC staff outlining plans.
• Creation of director of prison security, focused on assessing and improving security of prisons.
• Assessment by independent correctional security team, in addition to DOC, DCI and OSHA investigations.
• Assessment/investment in fixed cameras, bodycams, information technology security, equipment upgrades/replacements, additional tool control measures, additional Correctional Emergency Response Team members and increased personal safety training.
• Operational adjustments, immediate halt to all work programs and inmate labor with tool control and fresh assessments by security directors and deputy wardens around these programs, with a brief submitted to the central office within a week.
• Feedback forums for employee concerns at every prison.
• Review of classification and custody levels of prisoners and types of programs offered.
April 5-8: Team of DOC staff tasked with conducting operational review at ASP relating to tool control, operational practices and procedures within the facility. Focused on DOC policy and ASP procedure review and comparing how the facility employs the practices.
April 6: Gibbs assigned interim warden at ASP. Larson assigned as interim warden at Newton Correctional Facility.
April 8: Warden vacancies at two prisons and for director of security operations posted. Latter position had deadline of April 18.
April 9: Sperfslage met with Minnesota and South Dakota officials to request assistance in reviewing ASP incident and facility operations. Each state agreed to send three experts each for review to begin April 13.
April 12: A draft request for proposal for system wide operational review was submitted.
April 12: OSHA investigators arrive to investigate murders, escorted by safety director.
April 13: Minnesota and South Dakota officials arrive to audit ASP operations.
April 14: OSHA departs.
April 15: Out of state team departs.
April 18: Director of security operation posting closes.
April 20-21: RFP for operational review posted.
April 20: ASP reviewed reinstituting facility newsletter.
April 23: Interviews conducted for director of security operations.
May 7: Board of Corrections select Brian Foster with Wisconsin DOC as Iowa DOC director of security operations.
June 4: Board of Corrections approve Kristofer Karberg as warden of Anamosa State Penitentiary at recommendation of department hiring committee.
June 8: Gov. Kim Reynolds signs House File 861 Justice System Appropriations bill allocating an additional $3 million for ASP to use on security improvements and staffing.
June 10: Sperfslage retires as deputy director of prison operations. Gibbs to assume the position.
June 14: Karberg begins at ASP.
June 24-25: Iowa OSHA on site.
July 10: In-person visitation resumes at all facilities.
July 26: CGL Companies on site to begin audit.
July 27: Iowa DOC Security Audit Team arrives to begin ASP Security Audit.
Aug. 2: Prison Rape Elimination Audit at ASP.
Aug. 11: Department of Management approves ASP fence contracts and costs.
Aug. 13: Moss Group at ASP to conduct staff interviews as part of the external prison system review.
Aug. 26: Skinner conducts staff forums in visiting room and meets with executive team staff.
Sept. 7: Various groups resume, including veterans’ group, NAACP and AA.
Sept. 24: Executive staff meets with inmate council to discuss issues brought up by the inmate population.
Oct. 8: CERT and CNT were at the Iowa State Penitentiary for emergency preparedness training.
Dec. 6: ASP medical unit reopened with a limited number of patients.
Dec. 15: CGL report received.