The following are the local results from the Iowa State Fair.

Horseshoe Contest

Open singles

Class B

2) Henry Morning, Anamosa

Open doubles

Class A

3) Russell Wiese, Roland

Henry Morning, Anamosa

Prospect Calf Show

Purebred Breeding Heifer- AOB

3) Kylie Mysak, Springville

Commercial Breeding Heifer

6) Kylie Mysak, Springville

FFA Horse Show

Champion Trail Class: Karley Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Champion English Equitation: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Reserve Champion English Equitation: Karley Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Champion Pony Western Pleasure: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Reserve Champion Reigning: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Reserve Champion Showing: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Equestrian Team Award

3) Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Cow Chip Throwing Contest

Youth – 5 to 16

3) 70 feet – Erik Haselius, Anamosa

Poultry Show

Reserve Champion Continental: Ethan Hosek, Central City-Springville FFA, Central City

Reserve Champion All Other Standard Breeds: Ethan Hosek, Central City-Springville FFA, Central City

Reserve Champion Bantams, Rose Comb, Clean Legged: Coy Peterson, Midland FFA, Wyoming

Champion Ducks, Market: Coy Petersen, Midland FFA, Wyoming

Champion Geese, Breeding: Brett Schroenher, Midland FFA, Wyoming

Reserve Champion Geese, Breeding: Brett Schrohnher, Midland FFA, Wyoming

Champion Turkeys, Breeding: Brett Schroenhner, Midland FFA, Wyoming

Reserve Champion Turkeys, Breeding: Brett Schrohnher- Midland FFA, Wyoming

Chapter Award out of 26 Chapters

2) Midland FFA, Wyoming

10) Central City-Springville FFA, Central City

