Iowa State Fair results Sep 2, 2021

The following are the local results from the Iowa State Fair.

Horseshoe Contest
Open singles
Class B
2) Henry Morning, Anamosa

Open doubles
Class A
3) Russell Wiese, Roland
Henry Morning, Anamosa

Prospect Calf Show
Purebred Breeding Heifer- AOB
3) Kylie Mysak, Springville

Commercial Breeding Heifer
6) Kylie Mysak, Springville

FFA Horse Show
Champion Trail Class: Karley Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)
Champion English Equitation: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)
Reserve Champion English Equitation: Karley Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)
Champion Pony Western Pleasure: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)
Reserve Champion Reigning: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)
Reserve Champion Showing: Kirstin Schaefer, Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Equestrian Team Award
3) Midland FFA (Wyoming)

Cow Chip Throwing Contest
Youth – 5 to 16
3) 70 feet – Erik Haselius, Anamosa

Poultry Show
Reserve Champion Continental: Ethan Hosek, Central City-Springville FFA, Central City
Reserve Champion All Other Standard Breeds: Ethan Hosek, Central City-Springville FFA, Central City
Reserve Champion Bantams, Rose Comb, Clean Legged: Coy Peterson, Midland FFA, Wyoming
Champion Ducks, Market: Coy Petersen, Midland FFA, Wyoming
Champion Geese, Breeding: Brett Schroenher, Midland FFA, Wyoming
Reserve Champion Geese, Breeding: Brett Schrohnher, Midland FFA, Wyoming
Champion Turkeys, Breeding: Brett Schroenhner, Midland FFA, Wyoming
Reserve Champion Turkeys, Breeding: Brett Schrohnher- Midland FFA, Wyoming

Chapter Award out of 26 Chapters
2) Midland FFA, Wyoming
10) Central City-Springville FFA, Central City