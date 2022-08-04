Anamosa
The next production for the 2022 Starlighters’ season will offer an opportunity for a local playwright to see his original work brought to life.
“Lost Memories” was written by Cascade resident Shawn Carr and explores the topics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Carr was inspired to write a play of his own while talking with an old theater friend, Virginia Danielson, where he suggested they do a play together with the roles of mother and son. Not having a play available, Carr opted to write one of his own.
“I kind of thought to myself, I’ve seen enough plays, and I’ve been in enough Starlighters plays…I’d like to think that I can write a play,” he said.
Another source of inspiration for him was bedtime stories he’d create to tell his children.
“I would just start telling them a story and put lots of details in it,” he said.
In 2018, Carr pitched his still unfinished script to the Starlighters, showing it at a group reading where it received very positive feedback. From the moment he showcased the first scene, those giving feedback were eager to know when they’d be able to see more of what he created. He credited his co-director, Jan Cratsenberg, for helping to get the play to the stage by figuring out how the play could be scheduled in between the junior camp and the rest of the season’s slate.
Though a work of fiction, Carr leaned heavily on his own experiences in crafting the production. Adding in those personal touches was the biggest way in which his script evolved from where he started it.
In researching the topics of Alzheimer’s and dementia, Carr contacted Teepa Snow, a leading educator in dementia care, to look over the play to make sure it portrayed the disease accurately. Snow sent back a video, which will be show prior to the showings, and a member of the organization will be flying in from Seattle, Wash., to provide talkback after the show.
“That’s huge for audience members,” he said.
With the production, Carr said he tried to balance creating a light-hearted play, while having some more serious moments that the subject matter requires.
In addition to writing the play, Carr is also directing. This is the first play he’s directed in more than 30 years, having previously directed for Starlighters back in 1991. This time around, directing something he himself has written, has made the process both easier and more difficult. In his previous effort, Carr was directing an established play he’d seen numerous times and so had a clearer vision for what he wanted things to look like.
Directing an original script that’s making its debut, that blueprint is one he’s coming up with on the fly.
“I’m seeing all these characters in my head, and I’m kind of seeing the big picture, but when it comes to stage, I’m missing the small details,” he said.
Throughout the process, the collaboration with his actors has helped him fine tune the production.
“Every one of the cast members have had an input in changing the directions a little bit, because maybe this doesn’t quite fit or ‘It’d be better if I did this or that,’ and I look at it, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you know that does fit,’” Carr said. “This is our play that everybody’s kind of contributed to.”
With the debut of his show finally approaching,
“It is truly a dream come true,” he said. “It touches the heart.”
The world premiere of “Lost Memories” is Friday, Aug. 5, and will have six performances, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. for the first two weekends in August. Tickets can be purchased at starlighters.org, or by calling 462-4793. Tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for students.