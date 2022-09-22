Anamosa
As the results of the successful $15.7 million bond vote for Anamosa’s new competition gym are being finalized, steps are already being taken to move the project forward.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 6:31 pm
Anamosa
At the Sept. 19 meeting of the Anamosa school board, members voted to approve an agreement that would allow the district to continue to negotiate with OPN Architects, The firm helped the district prepare materials like the preliminary plans for the gym, which includes a new weight room, four locker rooms, restrooms, classroom space, new concession stand, bowl style seating arrangement with a capacity for about 1,850 people, a 168-meter running track around the bowl and new parking lot.
In a meeting between the facilities committee and OPN just hours before the regular board meeting, both parties were committed to working out an agreement that would allow the parties to continue to collaborate.
“This is where the negotiations on the contract actually start,” superintendent Darren Hanna said to the school board.
The letter of intent does not set anything in stone, but merely signals the willingness to work toward an agreement.
“We don’t want any time to pass. It’s time to keep going,” board member and facilities committee member Matt McQuillen said. “We have increased building costs; we have increased interest rates.”
The type of agreement the district was looking at entering with the firm was utilizing them as the general contractor for the project instead of a construction management agreement. As part of the agreement, the firm would help oversee the project and get it ready for bid. The project is planned to go for bid in the spring and district officials said it would not interfere with the day-to-day education of students.
“Education of the kids is always number one,” board president Brian Hurt said.
The board members voiced their unanimous approval to keep moving forward on the issue, with the exception of board member Carl Chalstrom, who was absent.
As the district moves forward following the successful vote, board members were thankful to voters and everyone that made the process a success.
“Thank you to everyone who worked hard on this,” Hurt said.
The bond passed with approximately 70% of the vote, well above the 60% margin required for the funding to pass.
“We should feel really good about that support,” Hanna said.
“It’s one of many good things happening in the community,” McQuillen said. “Hopefully it will just catapult us into many, many more positive things.”
