Clocking in at nearly 1,900 pounds, the 2021 Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-off title went to a first-time participant.
Jake Johnson of Benson, Minn. reigned supreme with an entry 1,887.5 pounds. He’d never weighed one of his entries in Anamosa before, and his entry into Anamosa weigh-off was just a function of scheduling.
“I’ve got two pumpkins, and they both want to hit the scale. I had this weekend open, and this was the closest one,” Johnson said, traveling nearly 400 miles to get his pumpkin to the scale in the Lawrence Community Center gym.
Johnson is the first winner of the weigh-off to hail from Minnesota since Scott Steil won back-to-back weigh-offs in 2013-2014.
As he was making his way down for the weigh-off, Johnson wasn’t sure what to expect.
“I was thinking I had a shot maybe at the top three,” he said. “I didn’t have even the slightest guess I was going to finish first…It weighed heavier than I estimated it had. So, I was very happy.”
In securing his victory, and the coveted spot on the parade float, Johnson said his championship entry was at least partially a product of good luck when it came to the elements.
“I had a whole lot of luck. Usually, I have a whole lot of problems with at least one plant in the garden, and so far, everything’s been kind of smooth sailing,” he said.
“I don’t know why, but everybody’s got to get lucky once in a while.”