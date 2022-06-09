Anamosa
Questions remain for both city and county officials following a joint meeting to discuss the Dillon Military Bridge.
The bridge, which spans the Wapsipinicon River by Walworth Avenue, has been closed to access since October due to structural concerns which have seen the stability of the bridge rapidly deteriorating.
The meeting was called after the supervisors asked to amend the 28E agreement between the two parties about the maintenance agreement with the bridge, wanting to adjust the term of the agreement, which automatically renews from five years to two.
The supervisors say they will honor the current agreement though a couple mentioned they felt they should get out of the agreement after that since they don’t own any land surrounding the structure.
During the course of discussion on the bridge, officials said more information was needed before moving forward. The issue of who actually owned the land on the southern, or park side, of the bridge was part of that. Council members noted that the Beacon site did not list an owner, with state ownership running up to just shy of the bridge. Determining who held land surrounding the bridge was a priority before moving forward.
The entities also wanted clarity on how the state was able to exit the agreement, aside from mowing around the bridge, when they owned the rest of the land up to the road aside from that sliver.
Supervisors sought more information on FEMA funds totaling around $300,000 that were de-obligated on the bridge following damage after the 2008 flood. Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he found a document that stated that the bridge’s FEMA funding was de-obligated, but no reason was given.
In the Sept. 13, 2012, edition of the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, a story stated that a marker “designating the historical significance of the Dillon Military Bridge” was holding up dispersal of funds and that “the bridge project must be completed before the dollars are received.”
According to the story, city administrator Alan Johnson was looking to approach FEMA about an alternative marker/kiosk for the bridge as the FEMA wording for the marker came to more than 100 words, and thus was “costly.” The story concluded saying, “The renovation…has gone as far as the City of Anamosa can afford to take it. [Environmental Protection Agency] standards make it cost prohibitive to repaint the structure. Lead-based paint chips removed from the bridge would have to be captured to prevent contamination of the river, so repainting the bridge is not an option at this time.”
Other questions that officials wanted the answers on before proceeding included the cost of repairs and possible avenues that were available for grant funding. They also discussed getting ahold of the dam operator, too.
The change to the contract was tabled by the city to give the city attorney a chance to look it over before taking action on it.