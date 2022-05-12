The following 11 nominees were announced for inaugural Jones County Beef Ambassadors positions.
Faith Hansen
Faith Hansen is a senior at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Kraig and Dana Hansen. Hansen is involved in student council, National Honor Society, drama, the Monticello FFA Chapter, cross country, track and softball. She has been on the Kirkwood Community College Dean’s List for two years and was also crowned the Monticello Homecoming Queen. Hansen has been interning at the Anamosa Vet Clinic throughout her senior year. In her free time, she enjoys riding horses, working with swine and beef and spending time with animals. Her future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as part of the pre-veterinary program and majoring in animal science and minoring in biology.
Lydia Recker
Lydia Recker is a senior at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Cory and Emily Recker. Recker is involved in the Monticello FFA Chapter, student council, PBIS team, band, track and cross country, basketball and AAU basketball. Lydia has documented over 300 service hours to member of her community. This past year, she took the step to help a local organization called Impact Life. Despite the many activities she is involved in, she is committed to her studies as a student and will graduate this May as valedictorian of her class. In her free time, she enjoys showing cattle, fitting/clipping cattle and playing basketball. Recker’s future plans are to attend Loras College to obtain a bachelor’s degree in science before attending Palmer College to finish her doctorate degree in chiropractic.
Davin Wickman
Davin Wickman is a senior at Monticello High School. He is the son of Alan and Amy Wickman. Wickman is involved in the Monticello FFA Chapter, football, bowling, track, choir, 4-H and National Honor Society. He received the Star in Ag Business award with FFA this year. In his free time, he enjoys playing sports, showing cattle, mowing lawns, working with animals and participating in FFA and 4-H events. Wickman’s future plans are to attend Kirkwood Community College for golf course and sports turfgrass management.
Chance Hall
Chance Hall is a junior at Anamosa High School. He is the son of Darrick and Holly Hall. Hall is involved in football, the Anamosa FFA Chapter and the East Greenfield 4-H club. Chance has received his greenhand and chapter degree. In his free time, he enjoys reading along with hanging out with friends and family. Hall’s future plans are to attend Northwest Iowa Community College for Power Line Technology.
Reagan Schneiter
Reagan Schneiter is a junior at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Ron and Jackie Schneiter. Schneiter is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, National Honor Society, SADA (Students Against Drugs and Alcohol), speech, drama, choir, the Monticello FFA Chapter, Dream Dress ambassador and teaching Sunday school at her church. She has received her greenhand degree and will received her Iowa degree this April. In her free time, she enjoys playing sports, hanging out with friends and family, being outside exploring and being at her cabin boating and jet skiing at Lake Delhi. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college to major in business and minor in animal science.
Lillian Stolte
Lillian Stolte is a junior at Anamosa High School. She is the daughter of Dale and Sarah Stolte. Stolte is involved in the Anamosa FFA Chapter and the East Greenfield 4-H club. In her free time, she enjoys showing sheep and cattle. Her future plans are to attend Kirkwood Community College for accounting and marketing.
Kole Weber
Kole Weber is a junior at Monticello High School. He is the son of Kevin and Jill Weber. Weber is involved in 4-H, the Monticello FFA Chapter, church, basketball and football. He has received many awards during his career as a 4-H/FFA member. One of his favorite accomplishments was winning district champion in livestock judging through FFA. In his free time, he enjoys going on ATV rides, boating, skiing, sledding and hanging out with friends and family. His future plans are to work on the family farm.
Kinzi Schlarmann
Kinzi Schlarmann is a sophomore at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of John and Jami Schlarmann. Schlarmann is involved in volleyball, track, softball, 4-H, Camp Fire, FFA and the Sacred Heart Church in Monticello. She currently serves as the vice president of the Monticello FFA and Scotch Grove Challengers 4-H Club. In her free time, she enjoys playing sports, spending time with family and friends, showing cattle and helping on her family farm. Her future plans are to go to college for a degree in agriculture.
Hailey Henderson
Hailey Henderson is a freshman at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Missy Henderson. She is involved in softball, volleyball, basketball, track, the Monticello FFA Chapter, 4-H and church. In her free time, she enjoys riding horses, showing cattle, playing sports, spending time outdoors and hanging out with friends and family. Her future plans are to be a pharmacist.
Natalie Henderson
Natalie Henderson is a freshman at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Missy Henderson. Henderson is involved in basketball, softball, the Monticello FFA Chapter, 4-H, track and her church. She has received her greenhand degree for FFA. In her free time, she enjoys riding horses, showing animals, playing sports and hanging out with family and friends. Her future plans are to become a vet and have her own cow/calf operation.
Haili Schlarmann
Haili Schlarmann is a freshman at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of John and Jami Schlarmann. Schlarmann is involved in softball, volleyball and golf. In her free time, she enjoys showing livestock, helping on the family farm and helping out in her community. Her future plans are to be an occupational therapist.
Out of these nominees, one to three Jones County Beef Ambassadors will be announced on Monday, July 18, during the Cowgirl Queen Contest held at The Great Jones County Fair.
Responsibilities for those selected will include promoting beef in Jones County, educating consumers, on-farm experiences, school visits, participation in community events and responsibilities at the county fair.