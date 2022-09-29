Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach of Jones County hired a new County Youth Coordinator, Rebecca Trumm, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
“Rebecca brings valuable knowledge to ISU Extension and Outreach Jones County through educational youth programming, personal experience in 4-H and FFA, and understanding of the agriculture industry,” Alex Monaghan, county director, said. “Our team enjoys sharing the local 4-H passion with Rebecca as we work together to plan fall 4-H programs.”
Trumm will work to carry out the mission of ISU Extension and Outreach through 4-H and Youth Development programming. She will empower youth to reach their full potential through researched-based experiences in schools, at STEAM camps and 4-H clubs. She will collaborate with community partners to coordinate 4-H programming for the Great Jones County Fair and educational engagements.
Trumm received a bachelor’s degree in secondary agriculture education from Iowa State University. Trumm built related work experience at ISU Extension and Outreach in Clinton County in 2022 and Jones County in 2021, where she built relationships with the local 4-H clubs and community volunteers in preparation for the county fair. She also built her network around FFA while assisting with Tipton High School’s FFA program in agriculture career courses.
Trumm grew up in Cascade on her family’s farm. As a teen, she was active in her local FFA chapter, where she discovered her passion for positive youth development.
“I am beyond blessed and excited to be back in my home county after working elsewhere to gain a different perspective of Iowa State Extension and Outreach 4-H programs. I am eager to meet all 4-H leaders, volunteers and members at local meetings and through the Jones County office,” Trumm said. “I have always been passionate about youth, education, and agriculture; this position is the best of all three worlds.”
In the first three months, she will meet Jones County 4-H clubs, plan a 4-H 101 Workshop based on 4-H record books and connect with Jones County 4-H committee volunteers.
The Jones County office of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is a cooperative partnership between ISU, Jones County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture established in 1915. It uses research-based information to address the signature issues of agriculture and natural resources, including the Master Gardener program; 4-H youth development, families and healthy living; and community and economic development.
The Jones County office has a nine-member elected extension council responsible for supporting ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level. Learn more about the Extension in Jones County at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/jones/.