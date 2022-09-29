Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach of Jones County hired a new County Youth Coordinator, Rebecca Trumm, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Trumm

Rebecca Trumm

“Rebecca brings valuable knowledge to ISU Extension and Outreach Jones County through educational youth programming, personal experience in 4-H and FFA, and understanding of the agriculture industry,” Alex Monaghan, county director, said. “Our team enjoys sharing the local 4-H passion with Rebecca as we work together to plan fall 4-H programs.”

