The Jones County Conservation Department is looking for area youth interested in joining the 2022 Jones County Youth Conservation Crew. Youth ages 12 to 19 are encouraged to participate! The Youth Conservation Crew will meet on Thursdays — June 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the Central Park Nature Center, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Youth are welcome to participate on all four days or as many as their summer schedule will allow. Members are also welcome and encouraged to attend additional volunteer opportunities with the conservation department throughout the year.
Each day, participants will join in leadership activities, educational conservation and ecology opportunities and hands on service learning. Youth will be engaged in important conservation and park projects while working as a team, gaining self-esteem and learning social responsibility and respect for the environment.
Crew members will be provided work gloves, water and snacks and a crew member t-shirt. Members should dress to get dirty and be prepared to do physical hands-on conservation work. Equipment needed for projects will be provided on site.
Projects crew members will be involved in this year will include some of the following.
• Monitoring and collecting data on the Central Park bluebird houses.
• Learning about purple martins and assisting with monitoring Central Parks martin colony.
• Clearing invasive brush and small sapling trees from prairie areas at Central Park.
• Assisting with planting milkweed plants for monarch habitat in the pollinator garden and prairie areas.
• Assistance with weeding and care of the Nature Centers native landscaping area and butterfly garden.
• Monitoring Central Parks monarch caterpillar population and milkweed plantings.
• Clearing vines and small saplings from park trails.
• Litter clean-up along the entrance road and within the park.
• Maintenance and assisting with changing the Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Trail signs.
• Participating in the annual bumble bee digital survey.
• Assisting with creating fun short informational video clips on Natural Resource topics at Central Park.
Youth participating will gain skills to last a lifetime, friendships, natural resource knowledge and abilities and a stronger connection to the environment. Hours of service may also be used for community service hours at local schools and listed on a resume.
Youth should register as a crew member at https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx. Members will receive a volunteer application to complete following registration. Space is limited — sign-up today!