The Jones County Points Program is celebrating their third anniversary of being open. The program works to reward parents and caregivers of children up to 18-years-old for participating in activities that encourage positive parenting and healthy behaviors.
Participants can earn points by attending library programs, well child visits, prenatal visits, WIC, school family nights, community events, etc.
“The store is fully stocked and waiting for participants to come. We have some fun new products, for example, an Evenflo Versatile Play Space and a Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon,” Mallory Holub, Jones County Public Health assistant, said.
One points participant commented on the affordability and pricing of the products in the store and how, “The shelves look very organized, and there is a great selection of items.” There are many new products including but not limited to strollers, Pack n Plays, toothbrushes/toothpaste, pacifiers, diapers, highchairs, games, cleaning supplies, etc.
Due to the formula shortage, the store isn’t keeping any on hand to not to take away from parents and caregivers in need. Store hours are on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m., or appointments can be made to come to the store during other business hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Right now, participants can come and redeem their points during store hours for their best chance of getting products before they are gone! Registration forms and guidelines can be found on the public health website.
• Register to become a participant, and get sent a register book to keep track of points.
• Earn points by going to approved activities and events.
• Redeem points at the store to get some amazing products for your children.