Name: Jon Zirkelbach
Family:Wife, Tracy, of 31 years; three children, Gennifer (Nathan) Schroeder, Nick (Addy) Zirkelbach and Jacob Zirkelbach; and one granddaughter, Ida.
Why are you running?
Continuing to serve the citizens of Jones County is one way for me to give back to my community. Our current members of the board have created a team that work well together, and we are able to talk out the issues that come before us with an open mind. I am a member of a team that works out solutions for the betterment of the people we represent.
What is your background/experience?
I’m a third-generation farmer from the Scotch Grove/Center Junction area. Being a supervisor for the past eight years, I feel I have a voice for everyone within the county. With that amount of experience comes maturity within the job, I am better able to understand where we are headed in the future and can voice opinions of my constituents without bias.
What do you hope to accomplish?
I will continue to field questions and concerns from our residents. I have made it my mission to visit with as many people as possible to give you a voice. Three items that I would like to accomplish include: maintaining our infrastructure, increasing our workforce and to make sure we continue to improve services for residents, like quality-of-life projects, early childhood services and elderly services.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
For the undecided voter, I want you to know that I bring experience and background knowledge to the board. I would also say that with that experience, I bring a level of maturity that allows me to stay focused on your needs. It has been an honor to work for you the last eight years, and I hope to continue to support your needs.
Name: John Carlson
Family: Wife, Haley, and kids, Grayson (5) and Ella (3). Haley is a teacher at Midland Elementary School. Grayson just finished kindergarten.
Why are you running?
I am running to try help move Jones County in the right direction for growth and development.
What is your background/experience?
I’m 37 and a 2004 graduate from Olin High School. I have served on the Jones County Ducks Unlimited Committee since 2004 and have been treasurer, vice chairman and am the current chairman. I have also served on the board at Little Bear Golf Club where I served as vice president and president.
What do you hope to accomplish?
I would like to see growth in our towns in housing and business. Business that would offer things that could keep people buying local and potentially keep more tax dollars in Jones County to help with other projects to make Jones County more appealing to people outside of the county.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I am a young man with a young family, I support our law enforcement and am passionate about the outdoors and conservation. I have always been a person to follow through on my word and have always had a strong work ethic.