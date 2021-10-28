As reported previously, the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy was awarded a three-year, Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program (COAP) grant for innovative substance use disorder treatment from the US Department of Justice.
This grant, grant number 2019-AR-BX-K048, includes implementing three site Pre/Post Arrest Diversion Pilot Project locations. Jones County is fortunate to be one of the three counties in the state to implement the COAP Diversion Program to address the needs of people with substance use disorders (SUD) who are involved in, or at risk of involvement in, the criminal justice system.
The local law enforcement personnel have been trained and are able to divert eligible individuals to the program.
Originally, this was exclusively a law enforcement diversion program; however, now the program has expanded so that you, a community member, can make direct referrals to Lisa Bogran, the Jones County site engagment coordinator.
The site engagment coordinator is employed by the Abbe Center for Community Mental Health. Referrals made from the community are seperate from law enforcement diversion, and the names of those in the program as a referral participant are not shared with law enforcement.
If you, a loved one, a coworker or a neighbor has a substance use disorder and are interested in taking the first step to get into treatment and connected to other community services, please contact Bogram at 319-540-5534 to discuss the details of this opportunity. The desire is to utilize this program to assist as many Jones County residents that can benefit from the services provided.
Through collaborative efforts with law enforcement and an array of community service providers, the COAP diversion program provides assistance for participants to access treatment, counseling, medication management, and social support services.
The program works to effectively and efficiently use resources to help divert participants from potentially undesirable consequences into treatment to improve the quality of life for individuals with a substance use disorder while maintaining public safety and promoting a healthy county.