As part of the ongoing series of departmental updates, Jones County recorder Sheri Jones met with the Jones County board of Supervisors to update them on what’s been going on in her office.
She was recently honored for completing the Iowa County Recorders Association’s Certification program, earning her continued status as an Iowa Certified County Recorder, one of 55 who earned their certificate this year. She talked to the supervisors about how she works to keep up with her training through the program.
The program was created in 2010 by the Iowa County Recorders Association, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach and the Iowa State Association of Counties with an aim to assist elected officials in effectively and professionally fulfilling their duties. Recertification requires a minimum of 12 core credit hours over a two-year period. Topics that the course covers include leadership and ethics, open meetings/open records, communications, human resources/office management, the Iowa code, technology applications and local government/budgets.
She was also recently re-elected to serve as president of the Iowa County Recorders Association. A major effort she discussed with county officials was raising awareness at a state level of a third-party company that has been charging veterans to record military documents in multiple counties across the state, including Jones County. Recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran.
An update was also given on public business the office was seeing. While property recordings were down slightly, licenses for DNR services and passport services were up as people begin to travel more.