Anamosa

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) has received $655,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in 2022. USDA Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield visited JRMC this week to meet with JRMC CEO Eric Briesemeister and other hospital stakeholders to highlight how the grant money is being used.

