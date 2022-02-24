UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is once again recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This is the sixth time JRMC has been recognized as a Critical Access Hospital. This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021.
Organizations that receive this award are considered benchmarks for other rural facilities. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among hospitals nationally. Amidst uncertainty, transition and strain, these top performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and operating at a lower cost than their peers.
“We are so pleased to be a part of the Top 100 program, as it demonstrates not only our importance as a critical access point in our community,” Charlie Becker, chairman of the JRMC Board, said, “but also our standards for excellence in providing the best care for every patient, every time.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and their work in the last year,” Eric Briesemeister, JRMC CEO, said. “They faced, head on, the biggest challenge of their healthcare careers with COVID surges, short staffing and unprecedented volumes in all clinical areas and still maintained their focus on the patient. Not everyone was able to do that this year. No doubt about it, UPH-JRMC is a special place to work and receive care.”