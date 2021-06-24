Anamosa
UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Purdue University Global are partnering to develop and implement a mobile simulation lab. The simulation lab will offer state-of-the-art equipment and a setting to train with realistic scenarios.
The mobile unit, to be located on the JRMC campus, will have two large simulation rooms staged to imitate hospital rooms, a conference room to hold debriefings, and an office with storage space. Infant, child and adult simulation mannequins and an IV arm will be available for training scenarios.
“We want to provide the best quality care for our patients, and this simulation center will create the most realistic scenarios possible to achieve the highest quality,” Eric Briesemeister, JRMC CEO, said. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Purdue Global in a way that will benefit the university and our hospital. Every day, we are educating and training future caregivers, so that the communities we serve can receive the best care without the travel.”
“The Purdue University Global School of Nursing is proud to advance our relationship with Jones Regional Medical Center forward, launching a state-of-the-art simulations lab with a focus on immersive learning,” Melissa Burdi, Purdue Global vice president and dean for the School of Nursing, said. “We believe this innovative collaboration will serve as a driving force for clinical excellence with our nursing students, healthcare colleagues at JRMC and our community as a whole.”
In 2012, Jones Regional Medical Center started working with Purdue Global students in their nursing programs. In 2020, the university approached JRMC about the possibility of a simulation lab. The lab is projected to be available for JRMC staff and Purdue Global nursing students by end of summer 2021.