When Kristofer Karberg was looking at careers out of college, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, there was one thing he was adamant about.
“I never planned to get into corrections. I said there was no way I would go into corrections,” he said from the warden’s office at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. “I’ve learned to never say never.”
So, he joined the Air Force and served all over the world, including Italy and South Korea. After his service, he returned to the United States and joined a defense contractor working as a security supervisor. His security work took him back overseas to places like Iraq and Afghanistan, the latter of which included work for the U.S. Embassy there.
So, what changed? After suffering an injury, Karberg’s security career came to an end and forced him to reconsider.
“There was that part of me that thought, ‘I don’t know if I can do a normal job,’” he said. “I needed something with that possibility of unexpectedness, and corrections fit that bill because there’s never the same day twice.”
He started as a correctional officer and worked his way up in the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Touting his history of being in leadership positions and supervisory roles, he continued to work his way up the ladder within the department. When the opening came up for the warden’s position, he jumped at the opportunity after serving as a deputy warden for three years. Having relished his supervisory role when working in security, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get back to a leadership position at a place like the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
“There was always that in the back of my head. I want to be a warden. I want to be back in that position where I’m making decisions and try to help better things,” he said.
In the South Dakota system, given its small size, it would have been a decade before the opportunity presented itself to him there. So, after talking to his family, he applied for the job and got it. Just a couple months in to his appointment, he’s already hooked.
“I love this place, just the history and the architecture. It’s really grown on me,” Karberg said.
As he’s settled in at his new role over the past couple of months, the main part of the learning curve is just getting used to the new terminology. However, much of the work and the focus of corrections is largely the same regardless, keeping recidivism down and creating a safe and secure environment.
His major focus has been trying to create a safe environment inside the walls of the penitentiary, ensuring the safety of prisoners, staff and the community. Not one to sit behind a desk, he’s tried to get to know his staff. In the aftermath of the March 23 attack, Karberg said he felt that took on extra importance.
“I know it’s still a healing process, and I want [the staff] to understand my vision of what this prison should look like,” he said.
As far as that vision goes, Karberg said things are not going to go back to the way they were and that there was going to need to be an adjustment, but he was working to find a middle ground. That conversation extended to the inmates of the penitentiary as well.
“They’re never going to have the freedom they once had here, that was a little beyond what this level of facility should have,” he said, but he was working on plans to provide a controlled environment for inmates that will allow the facility to open up a bit more. “All humans are creatures of habit and, so, their whole world’s been shook up, and they just want to know what’s going on and what’s going to happen.
“So, I’ve been trying to give them as much information as I can.”
Karberg said there were some things in the works that would hopefully allow the prison to get as close to where it used to be as possible. At that point, he’s hoping to be able to better understand the dynamics of the population. While he has talked to some of the prison’s incarcerated, he’s looking to expand that in the coming months.
As someone who grew up in a small town, he’s relishing the chance to be a warden in small town Iowa. For someone who initially waved off the idea of a career in corrections, there’s now nowhere else he’d rather be.
“I couldn’t see myself in any other job now. I’ve really come to enjoy trying to help individuals work their way out and become productive members of society. I think that’s the most important part of corrections,” he said.