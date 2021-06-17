Fair royalty: The 11 candidates competing for the title of 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen were announced at the Great Jones County Fair Kickoff held June 9. Pictured, from left to right, are: Brooklyn Stark, Callie Lynch, Elizabeth Riniker, Reagan Schneiter, Karli Recker, Delainy Fellinger, Bronwyn Hodge, Kelsey Adams and Lillian Strait. Not pictured were Adel Hogan and Grace Lubben. The public is invited to the open portion of the competition July 11 at the Monticello Eagles Club at 6:30 p.m. The Great Jones County Fair Queen will be crowned during sneak a peek night July 20 in the Farm Bureau Financial Services Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m.