Various community partners converged on the Calkins Barn in Wyoming, Aug. 17, for a day full of learning about a new public health program that kicked off in the county.
5‐2‐1‐0 Healthy Choices Count! is a nationally recognized and evidence‐based prevention framework to promote healthy habits that was adopted by Iowa in 2017. The goal is to increase physical activity and healthy eating through policy and environmental change.
5‐2‐1‐0 focuses on the importance of four simple daily health habits:
• Five or more servings of fruits and vegetables;
• Two hours or less of recreational screen time;
• One hour or more of physical activity; and
• Zero (or reduce) sugar‐sweetened beverages ‐ drink more water!
Learn more about 5‐2‐1‐0 and access free resources at: www.iowahealthieststate.com/5210/.
Jones County identified joining the program as a priority as part of the Community Health Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan the department is required to complete to make sure they were meeting the needs of the community. As part of that, The Jones County Public Health Work Group was established with community partners to review existing data and efforts and to identify the needs of the community.
Areas of focus for the group include promoting healthy living, prevent spread of diseases, protecting against environmental, planning and responded to public health emergencies, strengthening infrastructure and preventing injury and violence. Community Health Specialist Jess Weidenhoff said the group felt the project was a good one to start with as it addressed everything the committee was aiming to improve since all of the measures are interconnected.
The goal of the kickoff event in Wyoming was to give community partners a sense of what the program was all about and feedback about how they would like to see the program integrated in the county. With the program having already being around for four years, the event offered an opportunity to discuss the ways other communities have implemented the program and see if any of those ideas might fit one of the local entities, too. One presenter illustrated out things like after school activities can utilize some of the 5-2-1-0 tools in their programming.
The goal is that the programming can be utilized by a variety of different groups across the county as the public becomes more aware of the program. Some of the things the initiative will do includes a calendar for the 2021-2022 fiscal year starting in June that have a different focus for each month. Topics over the course of the year include walking to school, family fitness and a celebration of Great Outdoors Month. Other future events included Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield visit as part of their healthy hometown initiative.
For more information about the county’s 5-2-1-0 program, contact Wiedenhoff by emailing her at jess.wiedenhoff@jonescountyiowa.gov or by calling Jones County Public Health at 319-462-6945.