Monticello
With the “Five Best Days of Summer” just more than a month out, July 20-24, a sneak peek of what people can expect from the annual event was held at the Youth Development Center June 8.
New faces were leading the way on the night, as the fair has a new general manager and extension director coordinating the annual event.
General manager Lucas Gobeli first ran through a handful of changes people can expect at this year’s fair. Key changes included the East Central Iowa Pullers Association Tractor Pull moving from Wednesday afternoon to follow the coronation of Great Jones County Fair queen Tuesday. The fair is also offering half-price gates on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of fair week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The 2022 fair will feature first ever Vet Camp, an educational, hands-on learning program aimed at encouraging children going into grades four through seven to learn about animal health, welfare and what it is like to be an animal doctor. Space is limited, and the link to register is available on the Great Jones County Fair’s Facebook page.
County extension director Alex Monaghan ran through changes coming to 4-H and livestock shows. Due to increased numbers, the horticulture event will be housed in the equestrian center instead of the Youth Development Center. There have also been tweaks to the livestock schedule and an expansion of the auction.
“We’re inviting all market species to participate in the auction,” Monaghan said.
The kickoff served as an introduction to the 11 candidates that will be vying for the title of Great Jones County Fair queen: Gracie Henderson, Monticello, Emily Hendricks, Monticello, Alyssa Lux, Cascade, Grace Bergfeld, Bernard, Maddie Stadtmueller, Monticello, Grace Cooksley, Monticello, Madison Butterworth, Monticello, Reagan Schneiter, Monticello, Libby Busha, Monticello, Callie Lynch, Cascade, and Blair Baltes, Lisbon.
In providing encouragement to the candidates, current royalty had some advice as they go through the process. Queen Karli Recker recalled that the time between the kickoff event and the coronation flew by and that her experience has given her a new perspective on the fair.
“I was able to see the fair from a very different point of view,” she said.
Princess Bronwyn Hodge called the experience “one I’ll never forget,” thanks to the support she’d seen from the community.
The pageant will be held at the Jones County Youth Development Center Sunday, July 10, at 5 p.m. The coronation will take place at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater July 19.
In addition, the event honored those that had made an impact on the fair over the years. Kathy Harms was named the 2022 Great Jones County Fair Hall of Fame recipient, wife of longtime general manager John Harms. Gobeli highlighted the fact that Harms has been working behind the scenes of the fair since 1986 and helped run the Kids’ Zone on the fairgrounds when it opened up in 2013.
“Being the spouse of the general manager is a role in and of itself,” Gobeli said.
“The fair’s been a big part of our lives, and John and I both love it,” Harms said. “When you’re involved in this, it just kind of gets into your soul.”
Harms said being able to see the joy on kids’ faces when they come to the Kids’ Zone, and the tears when it’s time to leave, “means a lot to me.”
Both Kathy and John Harms were honored with a pair of golden tickets, allowing lifetime entry into the annual event.
The 2022 Friend of the Fair was Keith Gillmore. In introducing Gillmore, Gobeli highlighted his involvement in providing an antique tractor for the fair’s annual display.
“That’s actually one of the things we have to have to make it a fair,” Gobeli said of the tractors. “It’s part of the Iowa code.”
“It’s been a great experience displaying tractors, being a part of the groups,” Gillmore said. “Thank you so much.”
Following the event, the fair board members honored the life of fair board member Gary Nagel who passed away last fall by throwing hula hoops into the branches of a tree on the fairgrounds, which will become a memorial tree for Nagel.
“Gary was someone who was here all hours of the night and we still don’t know what all he was doing, and we won’t know until we get to the fair and it’s not done,” Gobeli said.
“He’s deeply missed within our family and the rest of his family we’ll continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers as we go through the fair.”