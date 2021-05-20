Anamosa
On May 11, a Jones County jury convicted Perry Knapp of four counts of sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, two counts of lascivious acts with a child and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, along with other charges.
Knapp remains in custody pending sentencing, which will take place on Aug. 9 at the Jones County Courthouse in Anamosa. Knapp was originally taken into custody Feb. 24 by the Dubuque Police Department and transported to the Jones County Jail.
Assistant Jones County Attorney Amy Dollash handled the successful prosecution on behalf of the State of Iowa. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation but was assisted by the Marion Police Department and the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center.