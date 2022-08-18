Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and is celebrated with barbecues and road trips. One of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – crimes (impaired driving) has become a serious safety epidemic in our country.

AAA indicates the 100 deadliest days occur from Memorial Day to Labor Day. According to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period (Sept. 4 – Sept. 8), there were 530 traffic fatalities nationwide. Forty-six percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking, and more than one-third (38%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were over the legal limit.

