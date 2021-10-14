Anamosa
In a move set to address the amount of work city hall is putting in when it comes to issues with getting payments for some of their water bills.
A proposal put forward would have made changes to multi-unit dwellings, “One meter in the name of the owner of the premises shall be installed at the owner’s expense on any premises with more than four discrete units, including but not limited to duplexes, apartments and trailer parks.”
“The reason that we’re looking at this ordinance is we’ve had issues and we’ve had a lot of our time and materials going into certain larger problems, either the door posting time or having issues trying to do turn ons or turn offs, having to make appointments with a lot of the larger buildings,” City Administrator Beth Brincks said. “Not sure that this is the best solution, but we need to have a conversation and we’re open to other ideas.”
Other ideas that were thought about included having the property revert to the landlord’s name when there’s an in and out.
The proposed change was a mirroring of a program was implemented in Maquoketa to deal with some of the same issues. Utilities Superintendent Steve Agnitsch brought the idea to Brincks after seeing it work there.
“I went through the switchover with this and we had a couple of landlords that were upset, but after a couple of months, they got through it, they figured it out. We didn’t have any complaints after that. It was a lot easier for those that were changing every couple of months. Everybody made it work,” he said.
Multiple council members wondered how landlords would be able to prorate for tenants and what would happen if there was a leak if it was all on one meter, a point landlords that spoke at the meeting made as well.
Landlords in the city said they felt the idea was an undue burden for landlords.
“We feel this is a very poor idea and you can’t believe the stress that you just put on the landlords. This is tremendous. If you don’t understand that, you don’t understand business,” Dick Dearborn said.
“We’ve got a lot of properties where the meters are in a crawlspace…A proposal like this would really require re-metering and thousands of dollars of plumbing work to be done,” Al Johnson said, also noting he felt it would be bad from a water conservation standpoint and increase water usage.
Johnson later went back up to the microphone and suggested a having a sit down with landlords to try to figure out how to address the issue in a way that makes the system more efficient, which he did not believe this accomplished.
Council member Rich Crump said he felt the city should investigate beginning to install some wireless meters that would allow for remote shutoffs and slowly implementing them over time.