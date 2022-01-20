Anamosa
When the compensation board’s recommendation for the raise to the Jones County Sheriff came through, it called for a 33% increase. The percentage may seem high, but it’s due to a change in Iowa law passed during the last legislative session as part of “Back the Blue” legislation.
Prior to this year, guidelines for setting the salary of county sheriffs said the local compensation board would “consider setting” the sheriff’s salary where it was comparable to administrators and command officers of the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol. The legislation changed the verbiage from “consider” to “shall set” and added local city police chiefs with similar population of the county.
“That was the big change,” Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said of the inclusion of police chiefs.
The push, Graver said, has been coming from the sheriff’s group as police chiefs’ salaries have overtaken sheriffs’—the opposite used to be the case. Where cities can offer a competitive wage to attract and keep a police chief, at the county level, any raise must be approved by the compensation board and upheld by the board of supervisors.
In Jones County, seven of the last nine years, the raise suggested by the compensation board has been cut. The goal with the increase of salaries by the sheriff’s group is to increase retention of sheriffs across the state and potentially make sheriff races more competitive for potential candidates.
The result was a salary recommendation of a $127,784. Based on where Jones County falls in the population ranking in the state, Graver was compared to an Iowa State Patrol major, given his experience, with an average salary of $130,103. For DCI comparison, Graver’s comparison was a public safety assistant chief, with a suggested salary of $127,265.
A comparison of five higher and five lower police departments, whose population is closest to the total population of the county, put that portion of the average at $135,929. The average rate, which was sent to the compensation board, was at 37%. While the comparison with the county seems odd, given that the population of Jones County without Anamosa and Monticello is closer to 12,000, there’s a reason it’s set at a countywide rate to include the entire 20,000 in the comparisons. Graver said the reason is police departments only have to account for patrol staff, while sheriffs’ departments add in jail and civil staff.
“I have more employees than these cities,” Graver said, with 35 employees when compared to North Liberty’s 25 for one such example.
With the way the county determines salaries, the only position Graver’s salary directly impacts is that of the chief deputy, which is set to increase approximately $27,000 to stay at 85% of the sheriff’s. Though not directly tied to the sheriff’s salary, the rest of the deputies’ salaries will likely rise over time to remain competitive. Over the past couple of months, Graver has approached the supervisors for an increase in rate for the counties sex crimes investigator and the request to additional deputies to address staff shortages in the patrol division. Graver said he understands the new salary implications could impact the fund availability for other staffing moves this budget year.
With the suggested raise coming in at the low end of the recommendation range, there’s not a ton of wiggle room for the supervisors. The result of going against code could have dire consequences. According to Iowa code, the county would be “ineligible to receive any state funds if the local entity intentionally violates this chapter…However, any state funds for the provision of wearable protective gear used for law enforcement purposes shall not be denied under this section.”
“If they cut us, it will drop me out of the whole comparison list,” Graver said, noting that it’s very clear what the intention was for the new legislation. “I get the fact that they don’t like what it’s going to cost the county, but that’s irrelevant at this point.”
“We would strongly recommend that you take the recommendations of the comp board very seriously,” labor attorney Mike Galloway said during the Jan. 11 board of supervisors meeting. “There have been attorneys that are watching this and have reached out to sheriffs to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not treated appropriately, we’d like to represent you in a case.’”
Galloway recommended that they stay within the range suggested, approximately $125,000 to $145,000, to avoid the possibility of litigation and having to cut the rest of the elected officials by whatever amount they cut the sheriff. The safest course, legally, he said was to accept the recommendation.
The legislation was signed in June, and Galloway said he just found out about it around the end of October or early November. Graver himself said he wasn’t aware of the extent of what had been passed the week before his compensation board presentation and that the sheriffs’ association should have done a better job in informing sheriffs across the state about the change so they could begin educating the public and county officials.
“That should’ve started in June,” Graver said of the discussions.
The supervisors tabled action on the compensation board’s recommendations for elected officials at their Jan. 11 meeting. The item was on the agenda again Jan. 18. Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein said the earlier the supervisors make a decision, the sooner the numbers can be slotted into the budget.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, the supervisors once again tabled action on the salaries for elected officials, asking Hein to put numbers together on how the suggested salaries would impact the budget.