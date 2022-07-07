The Anamosa Chamber of Commerce announced they had found a new director June 24 in Blair Lawton.
Lawton and his wife, Becky, are Anamosa residents and have two daughters, Grace and Eleanor. Becky is from Anamosa originally, the couple moved back to town about two years ago, and the director position fit what Lawton was searching for.
“I was looking for something where I could work locally in this community,” he said. “Definitely believe in Anamosa and hope I can bring good things to the table. Definitely wanted to have something where I was working in the same place as my kids.”
Lawton served in various political organizing roles during the past five years. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science and secondary education from Morningside College. His most recent role was as a state organizing director managing a staff of seven working on engaging local parties and volunteers. Before that, he worked on a variety of electoral and issue-based campaigns in Iowa, Minnesota and Alaska.
With that background, he says it gives him the ability and the comfort to be able to sit down and have a chat with anyone, as well as strengthening relationships.
Lawton doesn’t officially start until July 11 but has ideas on what he’s hoping to bring to the position. He wanted to help make connections with businesses and highlight what he and his family found attractive in the community, namely the schools and some of the recent investments into the downtown, and, of course, the events.
“Love Pumpkinfest, love the holiday celebrations at the end of the year,” he said. “It’s a great place. I can’t imagine why a family wouldn’t want to live here. We just want to make sure to spread that far and wide.”
Lawton is hoping to bring a collaborative attitude and work with various partners in the community, including the city and businesses. As he gets settled, he plans to be a visible member in the community and touch base both with current chamber members and non-chamber members alike to get a sense of what they’d like to see from the organization. Lawton plans to commit to being in the office and available during the week in the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. window to be able to chat.
“What I’m excited about…is really the chance to get to know more people in the community. Really excited to sit down with people and hear their concerns and hear where they’d like the chamber to go,” Lawton said.