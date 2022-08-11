Aug. 4, Friends of the Anamosa Library held the dedication of the library’s new statue outside the community room windows.
The statue, “Two Children Reading on a Bench,” was a fundraising effort identified to follow the friends’ groups efforts after updating the library’s furniture.
Two key contributions came at important times. Walmart, which gave the Friends of the Anamosa Library a Local Community Grant of $500 last fall, helped give fundraising a needed boost.
“That really gave us that boost to know this is really doable,” Mary Sue Vernon, president of the Friends of the Anamosa Library, said.
Following the grant, the group added funds of their own to the project, and the public got involved in the fundraising effort and started chipping to cover the costs. When the group was trying to decide if they’d raised enough funds to order the statue with supply chain considerations, a $500 donation from the Anamosa State Penitentiary Museum Association put them at ease.
“It was that assurance that this thing will happen, you will be able to afford it,” Vernon said.
City workers helped install the statue, and solar lights have recently been installed to light the bench 24/7.
“I’m just thrilled,” Vernon said. “I think we have completed a project that will be a joy for the community for a long time to come.”
Citing the example of the Marion Public Library’s multiple statues on display, additional structures could be added at a future date.