The Linn County League of Women Voters is sponsoring four non-partisan candidate forums for area legislative positions Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kirkwood’s Linn Regional Center, 1770 Boyson Road in Hiawatha.
The forums will be in-person and live streamed. Attendees can submit questions during the forums. For those planning to view the livestream, questions may be submitted through an online form at www.lwvlinncounty.org by Friday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. To view the live stream, click the forum link on this website.
All area candidates for the House and Senate Districts were invited to participate in the forums to share their legislative priorities prior to the November 8 election.
The final forum is Noon-12:45 p.m. with House District 83 candidate Kris Nall, House District 84 candidate Sara Yedlik, and Senate District 43 candidates Charlie McClintock, Bruce Gardner, and Jessica Wiskus. House District 83 candidate Cindy Golding says she is not available, and House District 84 candidate Thomas Gerhold did not respond to the forum invitation.
The forums are conducted by league members and community volunteers under LWV forum guidelines. The League of Women Voters of Linn County conducts the forums as part of its voter education program.
The League of Women Voters Linn County is a non-profit volunteer political organization that neither supports or opposes any candidate or political party, encourages citizen participation in government and is open to everyone 16 years and older.