Members of American Legion and Legion Auxiliary posts across Linn County gathered at the Cox Lake Pavilion in Springville for the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony.
The ceremony featured a keynote speech by Mike Etzel, former state commander for the American Legion. Etzel focused his talk on how the flag code and the ceremony to dispose of flags that was being performed became widely accepted.
Though disposing of unserviceable flags by burning had been a widely accepted method, it wasn’t the official method until the American Legion passed a resolution on how to properly dispose of flags back in 1937.
“The purpose of adopting this ceremony was to encourage proper respect for the flag of the United States and to provide for the disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner,” Etzel said.
“That ceremony has been an integral part of American Legion rituals since.”
A later resolution, passed in 1944, re-emphasized the importance of the ceremony and encouraged that it be put to greater use, and Flag Day, June 14, was deemed the most appropriate day for the ceremony to be held.
Etzel also described how the Flag Code got its start in 1923, and it was made into official federal law in 1942.
Following Etzel’s speech, the aforementioned ritual was carried out by American Legion members.
It was then handed over to the Springville Fire Department, who carried out the retirement of flags that have been received throughout the year.