On Wednesday, Oct. 27, law-enforcement partners across the country joined forces for the 18th-Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail — also known as the “Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep.”
The event is organized by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s in Oregon City, Ore., to recognize the Month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The “SWEEP” is a day-long event, in which agencies across the United States attempt to serve outstanding arrest warrants with a focus on family-violence warrants.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, joined by the 6th Judicial District High Risk Unit and The United States Marshal’s Office, teamed up to search for persons in Linn County with outstanding warrants related to family violence or domestic violence.
These crimes include not only domestic assaults, but also harassment, stalking, violation of no contact orders, non-payment of child support, child abuse crimes, elder abuse crimes, fraud and theft.
The agencies combined to attempt 80 arrest warrants and served 14 arrest warrants during the 24-hour long sweep in an effort to reduce domestic violence. Results have been sent to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to add to the statistics of other law enforcement agencies across the nation.