After previously gaining approval from the Anamosa City Council the previous July to establish a Lions Club in Anamosa, representatives for the district were once again in front of the council July 26, nearly a year later to the day, to inquire about the recruitment of new members.
District Governor Paul Fugate said the group is hoping to have a chapter established sometime in mid-September and one of the major tasks that the group assists with is vision screenings for school-aged children. Jerry Inman of Mechanicsville started the screenings in Anamosa Sept. 11, 2000, and the list of kids screened has since reached 2,266 kids in Anamosa alone.
Inman is looking to retire from the screening and is hoping someone local can help continue that mission, including doing screenings in Springville, which no longer has a Lions Club.
“Who screens those children? Hopefully Anamosa will step forward and do that also,” Inman said, saying his hope is that an Anamosa chapter could take over the KidSight program.
In addition to establishing a club, they are also looking to reestablish the partnership with the Anamosa State Penitentiary to clean and catalog recycled eyeglasses from all across the state. The program has been paused since the start of the pandemic.
The club is looking for an outside club coordinator to help get the club up and going and plans to go around the community to try to drum up interest and recruit members