Anamosa
The Lions Clubs of Iowa are excited about the opportunity to bring a new service organization to Anamosa. In Iowa, there are approximately 295 Lions Clubs with over 7,070 members across the state. Three of those Clubs are in Jones County. They are Monticello, Olin and Wyoming; however, the community of Anamosa does not have a Lions Club currently.
Jerry and Connie Inman from the Stanwood Lions Club have been doing KidSight screening at the Jones County WIC, Anamosa Head Start, Strawberry Hill, Kidz R Us and St. Pat’s preschool. They screened a total of 132 children, with nine of the children being referred to make an appointment with an eye professional for additional eye care.
Lions are the largest service organization in the world with over 1.39 million members in over 204 countries. The Lions were challenged by Helen Keller at the 1925 international convention to be “Knights of the Blind in a crusade against darkness.” In accepting the challenge, they continue today with efforts to eradicate preventable blindness. Lions provide eye exams and eyeglasses for needy people in their communities. They collect and recycle used eyeglasses and hearing aids sending them to countries with large numbers of poverty-stricken people.
The Lions of Iowa started and support the Iowa Lions Eye Bank that provides tissue for corneal transplants.
Lions Clubs also focus on Diabetes Awareness and AC1 screening, hunger food drives for the food banks and Childhood Cancer. They partner with libraries, schools, fire and ambulance departments and the city government to provide services and assistance wherever needed.
Lions are family-oriented open to both men and women members and encourage family involvement. Being a Lion is a great way to encourage young people to have community spirit and feel about volunteering. Organizing a Lions Club in a community requires 20 members to charter a new club.
Lions from other clubs in the area will be contacting businesses in Anamosa beginning Sept 13 to talk about the organization and chartering a Lions Club. For more information, contact:
Blue Grass Lion Chester (Stan) Stanfield at 417-291-5311 or stan.stanfield68@gmail.com
Cedar Rapids Lion Terry Durham at 316-310-9160 or tedurham1010@gmai.com
Stanwood Lion Jerry Inman at 563-432-6609 or jerconinman@gmail.com
Mount Vernon Lions Paul Fugate at 563-249-1964 or northcedar09@hotmail.com or
Fruitland Lion Nadine Brockert at 563-264-1390 or nadineb@machlink.com
Muscatine Lion Jim Bixler at 563-299-5913 or bixone@machlink.com