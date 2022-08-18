Olin
When Erin Scherr invested in her first freeze-drier early in 2022, using it as the basis for her own business was the last thing on her mind.
Approximately six months later, not only is she utilizing freeze drying for her own business, Freezy Dreams, but the response has been so overwhelming, she’s had to move the business out of her garage and into her own brick and mortar location.
Initially, Scherr said, she was just looking for a way to preserve food longer. However, shortly after, she started experimenting based on videos she was seeing on TikTok.
“I started actually following freeze dried groups, and I noticed people were doing candy, and they were making money from it,” Scherr said.
As someone who was already thinking about a way to branch out and start her own business, Scherr investigated the area to make sure no one else was doing anything similar, noting she didn’t want to step on any toes. After determining there weren’t any, she started watching videos and researching articles to figure out how to make that business a reality.
She started a Facebook page in March and began delivering her candies to people face to face and participating in various farmer’s markets.
“It seemed to do pretty well. So, we bought at second machine,” she said.
Soon, it became clear the house wasn’t going to cut it anymore.
“I was running out of room at home. I had a whole freeze-dried room, and we had two shelving units full of containers,” she said. “I had a prep table set up, and it was just loaded up with stuff because I hand nowhere else to put it.
“I was just like, ‘Something’s got to give.’”
The family then started looking for buildings that would be able to provide her a commercial kitchen. Olin was actually her last stop, where she determined the space next to city hall was available. Not only did the space allow her to get the commercial kitchen she needed to get licensed, but it also afforded her store space to be able to display and sell her candies.
“I was very excited to have a storefront where people could come and visibly see every single thing that I have, because when I go to a farmer’s market, I don’t even take half of this,” Scherr said.
The freeze-drying process takes things down to -20 degrees Fahrenheit, before automatically sensing when it’s time to vacuum heat what’s inside to suck out any moisture. Candies can be done in about four to five hours.
She uses TikTok still to investigate what works and what doesn’t, “because I don’t want to waste my time or money if someone else has tried it, and it has not worked.” But even among the same type of candies, the results aren’t always uniform—even in the same bag.
“The first two months was a lot of throwing candy away,” she said. “It’s very, very trial and error.”
In order to keep track of her experiments, she has a notebook with a list of what she’s found that works and what doesn’t. She started with just four types of candy. Skittles was the first, and they remain one of her biggest sellers—particularly the sour kind. Chocolates took a little more trial and error because the chocolate itself won’t freeze dry, but other things in a candy bar will, save peanuts/peanut butter.
Her personal favorites are Jolly Ranchers, which the freeze-drying process makes suitable for those with braces. While the candy in its normal form is a no-go, the process makes the normally hard candies melt in your mouth. The process has the opposite effect on things like Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls, which become almost rock hard.
She now has 81 different products that she sells. Things like fruits and ice cream aren’t always stocked and may require a special order because they can take up to four times as long. She’s hoping to have Dippin’ Dots soon.
Even with her own storefront location, she still feels a special connection when she gets to go out to farmer’s markets.
“I like watching people’s expressions when they try it for the first time. It’s a completely different experience,” Scherr said. “That’s my favorite thing.”
The store has only been open since Aug. 1, but even in just a couple short weeks, the excitement around the business is palpable.
“People are excited. Most people have never tried it before,” Scherr said.,
The store, located at 301 Jackson Street, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Saturday. The location will be closed Friday and Saturday Aug. 19 and 20 for Wilton’s Founder Days.