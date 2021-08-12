One local dancer will get to perform at the state fair in the coming weeks after qualifying for the state level at the Bill Riley Talent Search Show.
Ashtyn Weber earned a bid with her contemporary dance routine set to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s a routine that Weber and Korri Root with the KM Dance Company have been working on for about a year. For the solo routines, Root lets the student pick the song and then builds the routine from there based on their personality.
The work started by getting the choreography down and then refining her technique as time went on. Particularly, Weber said she has to make sure she keeps her lines crisp as she goes through her routine. When it comes to her favorite part, there’s a moment when she falls to the ground that she enjoys because of its dramatic feel. Another favorite part comes during the famous chorus of the song.
While Weber participates in multiple different dance styles throughout the year, she went with a contemporary routine because that style is her favorite.
“It’s more technic-y,” Weber said.
Despite not competing in the show previously, with all of the practice she put in and some previous local performances, she said she wasn’t nervous during the Jackson County Fair, July 31, when she performed for a spot at the state fair.
In between now and the performance in Des Moines on Aug. 15, Weber has been taking the judges’ comments to heart and working on refining her technique. A point of emphasis for her is making sure the different sections of the routine flow smoothly together and don’t feel choppy or disjointed.